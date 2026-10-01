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Switzerland Condemns Settler Violence Against Palestinian Villages
(MENAFN) Switzerland on Wednesday denounced an attack by around 100 Israeli settlers on the Palestinian village of Jalud in the occupied West Bank, warning that the scale of recent violence had reached an unacceptable level.
"Switzerland condemns yesterday's attack on the village of Jalud by around 100 settlers," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on the US social media platform X.
"Israel must protect Palestinian civilians and bring those responsible to justice," it added.
The condemnation followed a series of attacks on three Palestinian villages in the West Bank early Tuesday. In one incident, a Palestinian family was forced to leave its home again only minutes after returning under an Israeli court order, while homes and vehicles were set on fire and an elderly woman was assaulted.
In Jalud, located south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Al-Tubasi family returned to its home early Tuesday after spending nearly two months displaced. The family was attacked shortly afterward and was forced to leave again by Israeli army forces.
In Qaryut, another village south of Nablus, Israeli settlers reportedly entered a Palestinian home and assaulted an elderly woman.
Elsewhere, in Al-Mughayyir northeast of Ramallah, Israeli settlers targeted Palestinian homes and property while Israeli army forces conducted a raid in the village and detained a young Palestinian man.
"Switzerland condemns yesterday's attack on the village of Jalud by around 100 settlers," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on the US social media platform X.
"Israel must protect Palestinian civilians and bring those responsible to justice," it added.
The condemnation followed a series of attacks on three Palestinian villages in the West Bank early Tuesday. In one incident, a Palestinian family was forced to leave its home again only minutes after returning under an Israeli court order, while homes and vehicles were set on fire and an elderly woman was assaulted.
In Jalud, located south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Al-Tubasi family returned to its home early Tuesday after spending nearly two months displaced. The family was attacked shortly afterward and was forced to leave again by Israeli army forces.
In Qaryut, another village south of Nablus, Israeli settlers reportedly entered a Palestinian home and assaulted an elderly woman.
Elsewhere, in Al-Mughayyir northeast of Ramallah, Israeli settlers targeted Palestinian homes and property while Israeli army forces conducted a raid in the village and detained a young Palestinian man.
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