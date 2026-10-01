MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai-based professional boxerhas captured the, securing a hard-fought decision victory over an experienced, top-ranked challenger, Gaurav Bisht at Friday's BATL Boxing Promotions event this past weekend at The Meydan Hotel in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Touqan, 19, overcame a determined and experienced challenger across eight rounds, combining composure, skill and resolve to win the WBC Asia championship.

Bisht entered the contest with more than 100 amateur fights and a 5-1 professional record, including five knockout victories, presenting Touqan with a significant test. The Dubai-based fighter maintained his focus throughout the eight-round contest to secure the decision victory and add a major professional title to his growing boxing career.

The victory also marks a series of distinctions for Touqan. At 19, he becomes the, according to his title distinctions, and the, according to his record and distinction.

Touqan made his professional boxing debut on 31 May 2025 without an amateur boxing career and now has an impressive record of 4 wins and 0 losses. He subsequently expanded into crossover and influencer boxing, where he defeated Dawood Savage to become the youngest ICB champion. Touqan becomes the, according to his record and distinction.

Touqan began his combat sports journey with Muay Thai, where he competed for almost a decade, becoming a three-time national champion and Asian Muay Thai champion, while also winning a silver medal at the World Muay Thai Championships in Bangkok, representing Jordan.

The title victory came as Dubai hosted a major two-night boxing showcase, bringing international stars and emerging homegrown talent together at The Meydan Hotel on September 18 and 19.

Winning the WBC Asia Youth title in Dubai means a lot to me. I knew I was facing a very experienced opponent, so I had to stay disciplined, trust my preparation and give everything over the eight rounds. I'm proud to have won this title here in Dubai, and I'm grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. This is a big milestone, but it is only another step forward.

The victory adds another significant achievement to Touqan's professional boxing journey and further establishes his position as one of the emerging young fighters competing from Dubai who is building an increasingly distinctive professional boxing career on the regional and international stage.