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Indonesia Demolishes Private Prison Units After Preferential Treatment Probe
(MENAFN) Indonesian authorities began tearing down 10 apartment-style units inside a prison in West Java on Wednesday after their discovery prompted an investigation into possible preferential treatment for certain inmates.
Corrections Director-General Mashudi oversaw the demolition at Cibinong Class IIA Prison in Bogor, where heavy machinery was brought in to remove the structures.
“All 10 units. It will be finished today,” Mashudi said as demolition work got underway inside the prison complex.
The decision to remove the units followed an agreement reached between the House of Representatives’ Commission XIII and the Immigration and Corrections Ministry after lawmakers visited the facility.
Ministry Inspector General Rudi Setiawan said officials had recorded and cataloged the buildings and their facilities before the demolition began.
An initial inquiry indicated that the structures had not been funded through Indonesia’s state budget and were instead constructed independently, according to reports.
The prison compound came under scrutiny after Indonesia’s Ombudsman carried out an unannounced inspection on Sept. 23 and discovered apartment-style accommodations reportedly being used by inmates.
Corrections Director-General Mashudi oversaw the demolition at Cibinong Class IIA Prison in Bogor, where heavy machinery was brought in to remove the structures.
“All 10 units. It will be finished today,” Mashudi said as demolition work got underway inside the prison complex.
The decision to remove the units followed an agreement reached between the House of Representatives’ Commission XIII and the Immigration and Corrections Ministry after lawmakers visited the facility.
Ministry Inspector General Rudi Setiawan said officials had recorded and cataloged the buildings and their facilities before the demolition began.
An initial inquiry indicated that the structures had not been funded through Indonesia’s state budget and were instead constructed independently, according to reports.
The prison compound came under scrutiny after Indonesia’s Ombudsman carried out an unannounced inspection on Sept. 23 and discovered apartment-style accommodations reportedly being used by inmates.
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