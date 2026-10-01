Asian Games: Prez Murmu Hails Historic Skiff Silver, Congratulates Ganesh For Archery Bronze

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated Indian sailors Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble for winning the silver medal in the men's skiff event at the Asian Games 2026, while also lauding compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru for his bronze in the men's individual event.

Francis and Noble secured India's first sailing medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games after finishing second in the men's skiff competition in Gamagori City.

“Hearty congratulations to Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Skiff event at the Asian Games 2026," President Murmu wrote on X.

“Your outstanding performance has brought great distinction to Indian sailing. Your skill, teamwork and determination have earned you this well-deserved achievement. My best wishes for many more accomplishments,” she added.

The Indian pair finished the regatta with a net score of 23 points after nine races, four points behind China's Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian, who won the gold medal.

Francis and Noble produced a consistent campaign, winning Race 3 and finishing second in Races 1, 5 and 9. Their sixth-place finish in Race 8 was discarded under the low-point scoring system.

The silver marked India's first Asian Games silver in the men's skiff and the country's second medal in the event. It was also India's 24th sailing medal at the Asian Games.

The President of India also congratulated Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru after the compound archer clinched bronze in the men's individual event at Okazaki.

“Warm congratulations to Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru on winning the Bronze Medal in the Compound Men's Individual event in Archery at the Asian Games 2026.

“After contributing to India's Gold in the Compound Men's Team event, you have now added an individual medal to your tally, further adding to India's achievements in Aichi-Nagoya. My best wishes for many more successes ahead,” she posted on X.

Ganesh defeated Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144 to secure the bronze medal. He delivered a strong finish, hitting three successive 10s in the final end to finish with 149 points.

The medal was Ganesh's second at the Aichi-Nagoya Games after he helped India win gold in the men's compound team event on Wednesday. India finished the compound archery competition with three gold medals in team events and one bronze in the individual competitions.