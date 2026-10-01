Kamboj Replaces Prasidh In Third ODI Against West Indies Washington Released From T20is For Ranji Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has been called up to replace the injured Prasidh Krishna for the third and final ODI against the West Indies, set to take place in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Prasidh sustained a left hamstring injury during India's second ODI match in Guwahati, which they won by eight wickets, and has subsequently been ruled out. Kamboj, who has been pulled out of the India 'A' match against Australia 'A' in Puducherry, will join the squad in Chandigarh ahead of the final ODI.

"Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna sustained a left hamstring injury during the second ODI in Guwahati and has been ruled out of the third ODI. The Men's Selection Committee has named Anshul Kamboj as Prasidh's replacement. Kamboj will join the squad in Chandigarh," the BCCI said in an official statement on Thursday.

Kamboj, who took 3-34 in 17.3 overs in the first innings, bowled just two overs in the second innings before departing Puducherry and was replaced by Praful Hinge in the playing eleven. Prasidh, who opened the bowling attack during India's eight-wicket victory in the second ODI at the ACA Stadium, walked off after sending down just five overs.

After bowling a four-over opening spell, Prasidh bowled the 31st over before walking off the field and took no further part in the contest. His sudden exit forced the Indian team management to turn to part-time off-spin of Naman Dhir, who bowled 6.1 overs, though he himself briefly left the field earlier due to cramps. Kamboj is yet to play ODIs, but made his Test debut for India in the Manchester Test against England last year.

Meanwhile, off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is currently with the T20I team in the Asian Games in Japan, has been released from the T20I squad for the five-game series against the West Indies to feature in the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu, to prepare for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Batting all-rounder Naman Dhir, who made his ODI debut against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, has been named as Washington's replacement in the T20I squad for the series starting on October 6.

“The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. With the Ranji Trophy season commencing on October 11, Washington will get an opportunity to play red-ball cricket for his state team and prepare for the Test series,” added the BCCI.

India's updated ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, and Anshul Kamboj.

India's updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, and Naman Dhir.