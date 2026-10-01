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Trump Praises Iraqi Prime Minister as US Forces Leave Iraq
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump highlighted Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi while announcing the departure of the final American troops from Iraq, presenting the newly appointed leader as an important figure in the future of relations between Washington and Baghdad.
"This is a Great Day for America and, importantly, we leave with Iraq having a wonderful new Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, somebody I supported from the beginning and fully endorsed.
"He won an Election that he was not expected to win, and did so, in a landslide!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The announcement followed a statement earlier Wednesday from Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirming that the US and its coalition partners had formally completed Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.
Trump also confirmed that the remaining US forces were leaving the country, bringing an end to more than two decades of American military involvement in Iraq.
“It has been a long time, with very bad decision-making that got us involved in this quagmire in the first place, but soon, that will be part of History,” Trump said.
He said the withdrawal would formally conclude Operation Inherent Resolve, while describing the departure of coalition personnel and military equipment from Erbil Air Base as an "orderly conclusion" to the US mission.
"This is a Great Day for America and, importantly, we leave with Iraq having a wonderful new Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, somebody I supported from the beginning and fully endorsed.
"He won an Election that he was not expected to win, and did so, in a landslide!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The announcement followed a statement earlier Wednesday from Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirming that the US and its coalition partners had formally completed Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.
Trump also confirmed that the remaining US forces were leaving the country, bringing an end to more than two decades of American military involvement in Iraq.
“It has been a long time, with very bad decision-making that got us involved in this quagmire in the first place, but soon, that will be part of History,” Trump said.
He said the withdrawal would formally conclude Operation Inherent Resolve, while describing the departure of coalition personnel and military equipment from Erbil Air Base as an "orderly conclusion" to the US mission.
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