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UN Says Gaza Access Restrictions Hinder Aid, Shelter Efforts
(MENAFN) Restrictions on access to nearly two-thirds of the Gaza Strip are creating a major obstacle to humanitarian assistance and preparations for heavy winter rainfall, according to the United Nations.
"Our humanitarian partners stress that the main obstacle is restrictions on access of 65% of Gaza's land," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a media briefing. "The remaining 35% is already overcrowded."
The restrictions are complicating efforts by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other aid organizations to prepare emergency measures ahead of the winter season.
Humanitarian teams have examined three possible locations where temporary shelters could be established for families seeking to move away from areas vulnerable to flooding and sites containing damaged structures that could collapse.
At the same time, aid workers are assessing more than 450 displacement camps that face significant flooding risks. These sites are home to approximately one-fifth of Gaza's population, Dujarric said.
He explained that any large-scale voluntary relocation would require substantial preparation before families could move. Newly selected shelter areas must first be cleared of unexploded ordnance, while additional work would include leveling sandy ground and installing water supplies, drainage systems and lighting.
Humanitarian agencies would also need to improve road access and address questions concerning land ownership and use before relocation efforts could proceed.
"Our humanitarian partners stress that the main obstacle is restrictions on access of 65% of Gaza's land," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a media briefing. "The remaining 35% is already overcrowded."
The restrictions are complicating efforts by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other aid organizations to prepare emergency measures ahead of the winter season.
Humanitarian teams have examined three possible locations where temporary shelters could be established for families seeking to move away from areas vulnerable to flooding and sites containing damaged structures that could collapse.
At the same time, aid workers are assessing more than 450 displacement camps that face significant flooding risks. These sites are home to approximately one-fifth of Gaza's population, Dujarric said.
He explained that any large-scale voluntary relocation would require substantial preparation before families could move. Newly selected shelter areas must first be cleared of unexploded ordnance, while additional work would include leveling sandy ground and installing water supplies, drainage systems and lighting.
Humanitarian agencies would also need to improve road access and address questions concerning land ownership and use before relocation efforts could proceed.
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