403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LG ELECTRONICS BECOMES AN NVIDIA PREFERRED PARTNER FOR POWER AND COOLING SOLUTIONS
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 1, 2026 As AI-driven data centers require greater cooling efficiency to manage rising thermal loads, LG is expanding its portfolio of highly efficient liquid cooling solutions. LG’s data center solutions are designed to be integrated during the early stages of facility planning, providing a clear basis for the design of cooling systems and supporting infrastructure. This approach supports the delivery of infrastructure that meets the power and thermal management requirements of next-generation AI factories.
’G’s 2.6-megawatt (MW) Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) recently qualified as NVIDIA DSX Ready CDU and the 2.6MW CDU has the largest cooling capacity among DSX Ready CDU partners now.1 LG has also completed the infrastructure qualification of the 600kW and 1MW, satisfying rigorous technical criteria covering cooling performance, failover capabilities and reliability. These NVIDIA qualifications demonstrate the com’any’s expertise in liquid cooling across multiple stages of high-density AI infrastructure while highlighting the high efficiency and reliability of its liquid cooling solutions for global hyperscalers.
LG’s CDUs are engineered to manage the considerable thermal demands of AI infrastructure. Implementing a direct-to-chip (DTC) liquid cooling solution that delivers coolant directly to the CPU, GPU and other heat-generating components, the units operate in synergy with existing air-cooling infrastructure to create a highly efficient hybrid cooling sy’tem. LG’s CDUs that have completed NVIDIA AI infrastructure qualification will be showcased at Data Centre World Asia 2026 (DCWA 2026), held Se–tember 29–30 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
By the end of this year, LG plans to pursue NVIDIA qualification for its 4.0MW CDU model, reinforcing the quality of its growing portfolio of liquid cooling solutions for next-generation AI data centers.
“Joining the NVIDIA Partner Network as a Power and Cooling Preferred Partner is a pivotal step in our strategy to support the expansion of the global”AI ecosystem,” said James Lee, president of the“LG ES Company. “Together with NVIDIA, LG will help shape the future of AI data centers by delivering advanced cooling solutions that ad’ress the industry’s most critical”thermal challenges.”
1 Based on the time shown on the NVIDIA marketplace.
’G’s 2.6-megawatt (MW) Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) recently qualified as NVIDIA DSX Ready CDU and the 2.6MW CDU has the largest cooling capacity among DSX Ready CDU partners now.1 LG has also completed the infrastructure qualification of the 600kW and 1MW, satisfying rigorous technical criteria covering cooling performance, failover capabilities and reliability. These NVIDIA qualifications demonstrate the com’any’s expertise in liquid cooling across multiple stages of high-density AI infrastructure while highlighting the high efficiency and reliability of its liquid cooling solutions for global hyperscalers.
LG’s CDUs are engineered to manage the considerable thermal demands of AI infrastructure. Implementing a direct-to-chip (DTC) liquid cooling solution that delivers coolant directly to the CPU, GPU and other heat-generating components, the units operate in synergy with existing air-cooling infrastructure to create a highly efficient hybrid cooling sy’tem. LG’s CDUs that have completed NVIDIA AI infrastructure qualification will be showcased at Data Centre World Asia 2026 (DCWA 2026), held Se–tember 29–30 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
By the end of this year, LG plans to pursue NVIDIA qualification for its 4.0MW CDU model, reinforcing the quality of its growing portfolio of liquid cooling solutions for next-generation AI data centers.
“Joining the NVIDIA Partner Network as a Power and Cooling Preferred Partner is a pivotal step in our strategy to support the expansion of the global”AI ecosystem,” said James Lee, president of the“LG ES Company. “Together with NVIDIA, LG will help shape the future of AI data centers by delivering advanced cooling solutions that ad’ress the industry’s most critical”thermal challenges.”
1 Based on the time shown on the NVIDIA marketplace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment