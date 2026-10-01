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New Balance Turns Villaggio Mall’s Canals into a Runway in a First-of-Its-Kind Retail Launch
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Doha, Qatar, October 1, 2026– New Balance has officially opened its newest store at Villaggio Mall, Qatar, celebrating with a first-of-its-kind fashion show that took the runway off the stage and onto the water. Paying homage to Qatari heritage, the opening further established New Balance at the intersection of sport and culture across the Middle East.
Taking the traditional runway concept to the next level, New Balance reimagined what a fashion show could look like, transforming Villaggio’s iconic indoor canals into a moving runway. Six gondolas carrying three distinct stories glided through Villaggio's indoor canals, revealing New Balance's latest collection piece by piece as they moved through one of Doha's most recognizable spaces. Visitors lined the canal-side across multiple levels, with every bridge and balcony offering a front-row seat to the spectacle. The result was a fashion show unlike anything seen before in the region, featuring Villaggio’s iconic Venetian architecture stylistically embedded into a runway experience that unfolded across the mall.
The runway marked the opening of New Balance’s new 350 sqm store, bringing the launch to life through a wider celebration inspired by Qatar’s heritage and a Mediterranean summer theme. The Fresh Market drew on one of the region's oldest communal rituals of displaying crates of lemons, oranges and seasonal fruit lining Doha's souks long before malls existed, while Pearls of Purpose paid homage to Qatar’s pearl diving heritage, inviting visitors to discover personalized messages sewn into patches made with naqdah and zari embroidery. Customization ran throughout the store via hot stamping, patches and a charm bar, letting visitors build their own New Balance pieces. Together, the experience brought Qatari culture into every part of the opening, from the store itself to the wider spaces of Villaggio.
The opening drew strong turnout and energy from Doha's sporting, lifestyle and fashion community, reinforcing New Balance's momentum in Qatar following the 2025 openings of its Place Vendôme and Mall of Qatar stores and the January 2026 New Balance Grey debut, the brand's first in the Middle East.
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Taking the traditional runway concept to the next level, New Balance reimagined what a fashion show could look like, transforming Villaggio’s iconic indoor canals into a moving runway. Six gondolas carrying three distinct stories glided through Villaggio's indoor canals, revealing New Balance's latest collection piece by piece as they moved through one of Doha's most recognizable spaces. Visitors lined the canal-side across multiple levels, with every bridge and balcony offering a front-row seat to the spectacle. The result was a fashion show unlike anything seen before in the region, featuring Villaggio’s iconic Venetian architecture stylistically embedded into a runway experience that unfolded across the mall.
The runway marked the opening of New Balance’s new 350 sqm store, bringing the launch to life through a wider celebration inspired by Qatar’s heritage and a Mediterranean summer theme. The Fresh Market drew on one of the region's oldest communal rituals of displaying crates of lemons, oranges and seasonal fruit lining Doha's souks long before malls existed, while Pearls of Purpose paid homage to Qatar’s pearl diving heritage, inviting visitors to discover personalized messages sewn into patches made with naqdah and zari embroidery. Customization ran throughout the store via hot stamping, patches and a charm bar, letting visitors build their own New Balance pieces. Together, the experience brought Qatari culture into every part of the opening, from the store itself to the wider spaces of Villaggio.
The opening drew strong turnout and energy from Doha's sporting, lifestyle and fashion community, reinforcing New Balance's momentum in Qatar following the 2025 openings of its Place Vendôme and Mall of Qatar stores and the January 2026 New Balance Grey debut, the brand's first in the Middle East.
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