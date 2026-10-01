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L&T Transportation Infrastructure Vertical Secures Twin Contracts in Dubai
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has formally executed twin contracts – one large* and one significant* – from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai for the development of the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor.
The first contract involves the development of a new road connecting Al Khail Road with the extension of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, along with the construction of bridges, tunnels and associated road works. This will enhance connectivity between Al Khail Road, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Al Meydan Street and improve access to nearby development areas.
The second contract entails the development of parts of Al Meydan Street, including the construction of a new interchange and associated at-grade roads to serve development projects in the area and improve traffic flow. The scope also includes the construction of a cycling track connecting it with the existing cycling network and contributing to an integrated route from Al Qudra to Jumeirah.
Both the projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.Upon completion, the overall Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor will extend approximately 12 km and strengthen connectivity between Dubai’s key road corridors, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.
The corridor is expected to accommodate around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and more than 130,000 trips per day. It will also reduce travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to 15 minutes.
Background:
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. With a strong impetus towards AI & technology, customer–focussed approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
*Order Classification
ClassificationSignificantLargeMajorMegaUltra-Mega
Value in ₹ Cr1,000 to 2,5002,500 to 5,0005,000 to 10,00010,000 to 15,000>15,000
Media Contact:
Sumeet Chatterjee
Head - Corporate Brand Management & Communications
...
The first contract involves the development of a new road connecting Al Khail Road with the extension of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, along with the construction of bridges, tunnels and associated road works. This will enhance connectivity between Al Khail Road, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Al Meydan Street and improve access to nearby development areas.
The second contract entails the development of parts of Al Meydan Street, including the construction of a new interchange and associated at-grade roads to serve development projects in the area and improve traffic flow. The scope also includes the construction of a cycling track connecting it with the existing cycling network and contributing to an integrated route from Al Qudra to Jumeirah.
Both the projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.Upon completion, the overall Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor will extend approximately 12 km and strengthen connectivity between Dubai’s key road corridors, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.
The corridor is expected to accommodate around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and more than 130,000 trips per day. It will also reduce travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to 15 minutes.
Background:
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. With a strong impetus towards AI & technology, customer–focussed approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
*Order Classification
ClassificationSignificantLargeMajorMegaUltra-Mega
Value in ₹ Cr1,000 to 2,5002,500 to 5,0005,000 to 10,00010,000 to 15,000>15,000
Media Contact:
Sumeet Chatterjee
Head - Corporate Brand Management & Communications
...
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