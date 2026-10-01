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Papal Envoy Holds Humanitarian Talks with Russian Officials
(MENAFN) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the pope’s special envoy for humanitarian affairs, met with senior Russian officials during a three-day trip to Russia focused on issues arising from the war in Ukraine, according to Russian authorities.
The meetings included discussions with Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova and children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, the Foreign Ministry said.
Zuppi, who also leads the Italian Episcopal Conference, arrived in Russia earlier this week.
According to the ministry, the discussions covered humanitarian cooperation between Moscow and the Vatican, including efforts to trace missing individuals and arrange prisoner exchanges.
The talks also addressed what Russian officials described as a “humanitarian crisis” in Oleshky, a city in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.
The ministry said Zuppi received a briefing on Kyiv’s “criminal actions," which have "effectively taken the city's civilian population hostage and is blocking all attempts to deliver food and medicine or to evacuate the civilians remaining in the city."
The meetings included discussions with Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova and children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, the Foreign Ministry said.
Zuppi, who also leads the Italian Episcopal Conference, arrived in Russia earlier this week.
According to the ministry, the discussions covered humanitarian cooperation between Moscow and the Vatican, including efforts to trace missing individuals and arrange prisoner exchanges.
The talks also addressed what Russian officials described as a “humanitarian crisis” in Oleshky, a city in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.
The ministry said Zuppi received a briefing on Kyiv’s “criminal actions," which have "effectively taken the city's civilian population hostage and is blocking all attempts to deliver food and medicine or to evacuate the civilians remaining in the city."
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