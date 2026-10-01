403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Supreme Court Reviews Appeals Over Arab Candidate Bans
(MENAFN) Israel’s Supreme Court is scheduled to examine appeals on Thursday contesting decisions to exclude Arab candidates and electoral lists from the parliamentary elections set for Oct. 27.
A nine-judge panel will review the cases, according to a statement from Adalah, a Palestinian human rights organization based in Israel.
“The decisions to disqualify all Arab electoral lists, Knesset member Ofer Cassif and former Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh are unfounded and discriminatory,” Adalah said.
The appeals follow last week’s decision by Israel’s Central Elections Committee to disqualify the Joint List, the United Arab List, Balad party leader and former lawmaker Sami Abu Shehadeh, and Joint List lawmaker Ofer Cassif.
Palestinians account for approximately 21% of Israel’s population, which exceeds 10 million. Polling projections indicate that Arab representatives could secure 12 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
Adalah said it filed legal responses and appeals with the Supreme Court on Sept. 28 and 29, challenging the committee’s decisions to bar the candidates and lists.
The organization argued that the committee had disregarded binding precedents established by the Supreme Court and based its decisions on evidence it considered irrelevant.
A nine-judge panel will review the cases, according to a statement from Adalah, a Palestinian human rights organization based in Israel.
“The decisions to disqualify all Arab electoral lists, Knesset member Ofer Cassif and former Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh are unfounded and discriminatory,” Adalah said.
The appeals follow last week’s decision by Israel’s Central Elections Committee to disqualify the Joint List, the United Arab List, Balad party leader and former lawmaker Sami Abu Shehadeh, and Joint List lawmaker Ofer Cassif.
Palestinians account for approximately 21% of Israel’s population, which exceeds 10 million. Polling projections indicate that Arab representatives could secure 12 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
Adalah said it filed legal responses and appeals with the Supreme Court on Sept. 28 and 29, challenging the committee’s decisions to bar the candidates and lists.
The organization argued that the committee had disregarded binding precedents established by the Supreme Court and based its decisions on evidence it considered irrelevant.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment