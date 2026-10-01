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Military Preparedness Vital For Living In Peace, Says Turkish Defense Minister


2026-10-01 07:47:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 1. We will live in peace while being as well-prepared as possible militarily, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler said Thursday at an awards ceremony for a group of military personnel who excelled in the“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercises, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that the exercises were conducted flawlessly and congratulated all participants.

“I am very happy to be here with you today. The exercises were conducted flawlessly. I congratulate all participants in the exercises. I hope that our Kyrgyz and Kazakh brothers will also take part in the next exercises,” he said.

Yaşar Güler emphasized that the situation in the region requires a state of readiness:

“We are analyzing the situation in our region and see that we have no choice but to say, 'Always be ready.' We will live in peace while being as prepared as possible militarily.”

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Trend News Agency

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