Azerbaijani Minister Emphasizes Important Role Of Joint Drills In Development Of Armies
The minister particularly highlighted the exercises' contribution to enhancing the professionalism of personnel, the mutual exchange of experience, and the ensuring of peace and stability.
The primary objective of the "Power of Unity - 2026" joint military exercise is to expand cooperation among the armies of the participating nations, enhance the practical skills of personnel, and facilitate the mutual exchange of experience. The exercise also aims to ensure joint operational planning and coordination between units during the execution of tasks, as well as to improve troop coordination and readiness for joint operations. Strengthening friendly ties among personnel, standardizing training procedures, and demonstrating the new combat capabilities of the units are also among the key objectives.
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