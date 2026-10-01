Azerbaijan Showcases New Generation Of Weapons At ADEX 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New domestically produced weapons, developed in Azerbaijan through technology transfer based on the M4 assault rifle, were unveiled at the ADEX 2026 exhibition, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The new weapon, which complies with NATO standards and uses 5.56x45 mm cartridges, has technical specifications that meet modern combat requirements and is equipped with an adjustable telescopic stock.

A new assault rifle called the AZ 7.62 R was also presented at the exhibition. This new-generation infantry rifle, modernized to meet the demands of modern combat conditions, has undergone a major upgrade. Thanks to technical improvements and added innovations, the weapon's ease of use and functionality have been enhanced.

Meanwhile, a total of 53 countries are represented at this year's“ADEX” and“Securex Caspian” exhibitions. A total of 280 companies and organizations from 30 countries are participating in the exhibitions. In connection with this, Pavilion 5 of the Baku Expo Center was put into operation specifically for the“ADEX 2026” exhibition.

Among the countries represented at the exhibitions with their own booths, alongside Azerbaijan, are the U.S., Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and others.

This year, the active participation of the U.S. in“ADEX 2026” is drawing particular attention. Well-known American companies such as“Northrop Grumman,”“SIG SAUER,”“Lockheed Martin,”“Vantor,” and“Ondas” are participating in the exhibition for the first time. German companies“Rheinmetall” and“Rohde & Schwarz” are also making their debut, as are“BAE Systems” and other companies from the United Kingdom. Türkiye, however, is the country with the largest representation at the exhibition.

As an important platform for meetings in the field of international and military-technical cooperation,“ADEX” traditionally attracts influential guests and delegations from various countries. Fifty-nine foreign delegations from 39 countries are participating in“ADEX 2026.”

One of the main new features of“ADEX 2026” was that Pavilion 4 of the Baku Expo Center was designated for national exhibits for the first time.

The exhibition, which will run through October 2, is one of the largest military-technology events in the Caucasus region. It showcases modern military technologies and equipment, as well as the capabilities of Azerbaijan's defense-industrial complex.

During the same period, the Baku Expo Center is also hosting the 15th International Exhibition of Equipment for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Operations,“Securex Caspian.”