Essential Commercial Contract Drafting Skills Workshop Scheduled For October 20-21, 2026, Focusing On Drafting Clear, Commercially Robust Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course, Essential Commercial Contract Drafting Skills Workshop, organised by IPI Academy and taking place October 20-21, 2026, giving legal and commercial professionals the practical drafting skills needed to create clear, transparent contracts that deliver on both a legal and commercial level.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Essential Commercial Contract Drafting Skills Workshop (Feb 2nd - Feb 9th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts

Course: Essential Commercial Contract Drafting Skills Workshop

Date: October 20-21, 2026

Time: October 20th 09:30 to October 21st 16:30, GMT+1

Format: Online (participants are required to join with cameras on, due to the interactive nature of the programme)

Duration: 2 Days

Focus: Contract drafting, structure, interpretation, and formation, plus precise clause drafting to manage legal risk

In today's fast-moving commercial landscape, the ability to draft, structure, and interpret contracts with clarity and precision is a critical skill. Whether negotiating multi-million-pound deals or managing day-to-day contracts, small errors or ambiguities can result in costly disputes, reputational harm, and lost opportunities, and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.

The two-day, modular workshop builds section by section. Part One, Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts, covers the theory and practice that underpins drafting, including contract interpretation, how contracts are formed, format and structure, implied, express, and standard terms, and the use of "shall," "will," endeavours, warranties, undertakings, and representations. Part Two, Precise and Careful Drafting, examines exclusion and limitation clauses, boilerplate, transferring contractual rights and obligations, payment remedy clauses, interest, and entire agreement, governing law, jurisdiction, and dispute resolution clauses. The trainer uses a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses, and case studies. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Why You Should Attend



Understand how contracts are formed and interpreted, the foundation covered on Day 1.

Master the distinctions between warranties, indemnities, undertakings, and representations, and when each applies.

Draft exclusion and limitation clauses that manage legal risk while protecting commercial value.

Work through boilerplate, governing law, jurisdiction, and dispute resolution clauses using sample clauses and case studies. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of legal and commercial professionals involved in contract creation and risk management, supporting the ability to draft contracts that meet commercial objectives, reduce ambiguity, and avoid unexpected disputes further down the line.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for those with a knowledge of the law who want to enhance their practical drafting skills, including in-house lawyers, private practice lawyers, commercial and contracts directors and managers, procurement and supply chain professionals, project managers and business development executives, compliance officers and risk managers, and all those responsible for reviewing, interpreting, or negotiating contract terms in a business or legal context.

With the course running October 20-21, 2026, legal and commercial professionals responsible for contract drafting have a defined window to plan their participation.

Featured Speaker

Mark Weston - founder of Weston Legal (since January 2024) and consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP, where he previously joined as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice; formerly partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP, with prior years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago; clients include Elstree Film Studios, RTL Group S.A., and the BBC; author of the Legal Practice Companion and editor of the IP and Media Law Companion; lectures regularly on commercial, IP, and IT law, including at the IBC IT "Summer School" in Cambridge and the Falconbury and MBL Commercial Contracts seminars in London; regular legal commentator on BBC1 and Sky News

To reserve a place on "Essential Commercial Contract Drafting Skills Workshop," register directly your interest directly through Research and Markets at:

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