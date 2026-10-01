XPO Opens Two New Service Centers In Fast-Growing Freight Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facilities in Arizona and Missouri Expand Capacity for Customers and Strengthen XPO's North American Network

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced the opening of two new service centers in Mesa, Arizona, and Cameron, Missouri. The facilities expand XPO's capacity to meet growing freight demand in the Phoenix and Kansas City metropolitan areas.

Matt Carroll, president of XPO's West Division, said,“These new service centers deepen our presence in two critical freight markets and reflect our strategic approach to investing in our network. We've added capacity where our customers need it most, positioning us to support their growth while delivering the world-class service they count on.”

The 51,000-square-foot Mesa facility has 86 dock doors and a team of more than 100 employees. Located in one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, it complements XPO's existing Phoenix service center, adding capacity to meet increasing freight demand fueled by industrial investment and cross-border trade with Mexico.

The 13,000-square-foot Cameron service center has 32 dock doors and a team of more than 30 employees. Located at the intersection of two major highways, I-35 and U.S. 36, it enables more efficient freight movement along key north-south and east-west freight corridors in the Midwest.

XPO has opened nearly 35 new service centers across the country since 2021, expanding its network dock door capacity by 15%. Construction at the Mesa and Cameron sites was completed this summer, and their openings bring XPO's North American network to 300 service centers, which provide direct service to 99% of U.S. ZIP codes and cross-border service to and from Canada and Mexico.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 586 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact

Brian Scasserra

+1-617-607-6429

...

Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1-203-609-6004

...