Orifarm Unveils 2031 Strategy To Accelerate Growth Across Europe, With Significant Expansion In Generics

Mads Fink Eriksen, CEO of Orifarm

With its five-year strategy, Fit to Scale, Orifarm sets out an ambitious path to scale across Europe, including a major expansion of prescription medicines.

- Mads Fink Eriksen, CEO, OrifarmODENSE, DENMARK, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With its five-year strategy, Fit to Scale, Orifarm sets out an ambitious path to scale across Europe, including a major expansion of its prescription medicines business from a Nordic footprint to a broader European platform. The strategy aims to double EBITDA to €300m and generate more than €3bn in revenue by 2031, marking the next step in Orifarm's journey as a diversified European pharmaceutical company bringing affordable medicines to more customers, patients and healthcare systems.“As European healthcare systems face rising demand, budget pressures, and supply challenges, Orifarm is uniquely positioned to improve access to affordable medicines and strengthen European supply. Our Fit to Scale strategy is about playing an even bigger role in meeting these needs and taking Orifarm to the next level,” says Mads Fink Eriksen, CEO, Orifarm.“Over the past three decades, Orifarm has built a strong foundation spanning traded pharmaceuticals as well as our own prescription medicines and consumer healthcare products, underpinned by our unique supplier network and own production capabilities. Now we are scaling our business across Europe and making a step-change in generics. Our 2031 ambition is to bring affordable medicines to more customers, patients and healthcare systems, and capture the significant growth opportunities ahead.”Scaling across Europe through four prioritiesThe strategy focuses on four strategic priorities, which will strengthen Orifarm's foundation for profitable growth from 2027 towards 2031 and beyond:- Accelerate Orifarm's offering of prescription medicines by strengthening the company's niche generics pipeline, increasing launch activity, bringing new products to market faster, and expanding generics into new markets- Strengthen Orifarm's position as the European leader in parallel-imported medicines by expanding into new markets, and strengthening speed and efficiency- Focus Orifarm's consumer healthcare offering by investing in the company's well-known, leading brands- Build a scalable operating model that drives ambitious growth targets: double EBITDA from €150m to €300m and increase revenue from €2bn to more than €3bn by 2031.Major expansion within niche genericsThe strategy represents a major acceleration of Orifarm's prescription medicines business. Building on its leading position in the Nordics, the company aims to broaden its footprint across Europe and build one of Europe's broadest platforms for niche generic medicines, leveraging opportunities as more medicines go off patent in the coming years.Between 2027 and 2031, Orifarm plans to double earnings and the number of product launches in its prescription medicines business. Looking beyond the current strategy period, the company aims to grow its generics business to €1bn in annual sales by 2036.Orifarm will target selected segments within small-molecule generics across multiple therapeutic areas – addressing important treatment needs often overlooked because individual markets are too small to attract larger players. With its specialized capabilities and pan-European reach, Orifarm is strongly positioned to serve these segments commercially, reliably and at the right time.“This is a step-change in Orifarm's ambition for prescription medicines. We are building on our strong Nordic position to create one of the broadest platforms in Europe for niche generics. By 2031, we aim to double our earnings and launch activity, and within the next decade we aim to grow our niche generics business to €1 billion in revenue,” says Jutta Schnirring-Mayer, Chief Business Development and Portfolio Strategy Officer, Orifarm.“Our focus is on selected segments within small-molecule generics, where we see opportunities to address important and often underserved patient needs. By combining our breadth of distribution, launch execution and supply capabilities, we can bring affordable medicines to more patients in more markets while transforming niche generics into an increasingly important growth driver for Orifarm in the future.”Ready to executeThe new strategy follows the divestment of Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements earlier this year – reflecting Orifarm's strategic focus on pharmaceuticals. To fuel growth across platforms, Orifarm will continue to pursue targeted acquisitions.With the strategy in place and growth opportunities ahead, the focus is now turning towards execution.“Fit to Scale sets a clear direction for Orifarm, and I'm confident we can deliver. Across Europe, our 2,300 people bring deep expertise and a challenger mindset – this spirit has shaped Orifarm for more than 30 years and will continue to propel us forward as we pursue our 2031 ambitions,” says Mads Fink Eriksen.About OrifarmOrifarm provides access to high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions addressing multiple therapeutic needs by providing innovative medicines, niche generics and trusted over-the-counter brands. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and family-owned, Orifarm's heritage dates back more than 30 years. Today, more than 2,300 employees work together across 16 markets to create value for patients, pharmacies, wholesalers, and hospitals. Orifarm Group's annual turnover is 2bn euros. 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Eva Juul Langlands

Orifarm

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Orifarm unveils 2031 strategy to accelerate growth across Europe, with significant expansion in generics News Provided By Orifarm October 01, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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