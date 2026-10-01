DEBORAH ANN MACK HIGHLIGHTS CUSTOM FASHION FOR THE ENTIRE WEDDING EXPERIENCE FOLLOWING HARRAH's ATLANTIC CITY EXPO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) West Chester designer highlights personalized fashion for brides, mothers, wedding parties, and other women sharing in the celebration.

- Deborah Ann Mack WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Following DAM Fashion's scheduled participation in the September 27, 2026 Poolside Wedding Experience at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, designer Deborah Ann Mack is highlighting how the personalized approach that has long defined her custom women's fashion also extends throughout the wedding experience.From custom wedding gowns to attire for mothers of the bride and groom, bridesmaids, flower girls, and other women sharing in the celebration, Mack's approach remains centered on the individual woman - her style, proportions, preferences, and the significance of the occasion.“A wedding may begin with the bride, but there are many women who share in that celebration,” said Deborah Ann Mack, founder of DAM Fashion.“Each woman deserves the opportunity to wear something that reflects her style, her body, and the significance of the occasion.”DAM Fashion's custom-design philosophy was established through personalized women's clothing, including luxury outerwear, dresses, jackets, blouses, skirts, pants, eveningwear, and special occasion designs. That same commitment to individuality, fit, and craftsmanship now also shapes the boutique's dedicated bridal services.For Mack, wedding fashion is not about requiring women to conform to predetermined silhouettes or standardized sizing. The process begins with the individual client and considers her proportions, personal style, fabric preferences, comfort, and the role the garment will play in the celebration.For a bride, that may mean creating a wedding gown that reflects her individual vision rather than selecting from an existing collection. For a mother of the bride or groom, it may mean designing sophisticated attire that complements the wedding while remaining distinctly her own. Bridesmaids, flower girls, and other members of the wedding party can also benefit from a personalized approach that considers the individual rather than treating every woman as interchangeable.Custom design can also provide opportunities for families seeking meaningful connections between generations. Heirloom garments, sentimental fabrics, and distinctive details from existing pieces may inspire a new design or, when appropriate, be incorporated into a garment created for the celebration.The September Poolside Wedding Experience represents an opportunity to demonstrate how DAM Fashion's longstanding custom-design philosophy translates naturally into bridal and wedding fashion. The same principle that guides Mack's non-bridal work remains central: clothing should be designed around the woman rather than requiring the woman to adapt to the clothing.Through its West Chester boutique, DAM Fashion offers both custom women's fashion and dedicated bridal services, allowing clients to work directly with Mack on garments created around their individual needs and vision.DAM Fashion serves clients locally, nationally, and internationally through in-person and virtual consultations.About Deborah Ann Mack / DAM FashionDeborah Ann Mack is an award-recognized designer and entrepreneur based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and the founder of DAM Fashion, a boutique specializing in custom garments, including wedding gowns, luxury outerwear, and special occasion designs.Her work is recognized for its focus on craftsmanship, personalized design, and timeless style. Through DAM Fashion, she serves clients nationally and internationally through both in-person and virtual consultations.Mack has received multiple recognitions for her work and leadership, including being named a Top 3 Women's Clothing Store in West Chester, Pennsylvania (19380) for 2026 by BusinessRate and being featured among the“Most Powerful Women Leaders to Watch in 2026” by All Around Worlds.She is also featured in the leadership book Take Command: Find Your Inner Strength, Build Enduring Relationships, and Live the Life You Want, authored by Joe Hart and Michael A. Crom and published by Simon & Schuster.

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DEBORAH ANN MACK HIGHLIGHTS CUSTOM FASHION FOR THE ENTIRE WEDDING EXPERIENCE FOLLOWING HARRAH'S ATLANTIC CITY EXPO News Provided By DAM Fashions® October 01, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry...



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