DRI Nagpur Seizes 1.312 Kg Amphetamine From Woman On Train

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Oct 1 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) Nagpur Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zone has dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and seized 1.312 kg of amphetamine valued at approximately Rs 1.05 crore in the illicit market.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a woman passenger travelling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin- KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express (train No. 22692) at the Nagpur Railway Station on September 27, on suspicion that she was carrying narcotic substances in her luggage.

The officers boarded the train at Nagpur and conducted a detailed examination of her luggage. During the search, they found a concealed compartment created behind the inner fabric lining of the suitcase. The compartment, made of hard cardboard, contained two packages wrapped and concealed in blue-coloured carbon paper.

The substance was tested using a field drug-testing kit and indicated a positive result for amphetamine.

The two packages, containing a total of 1.312 kg of amphetamine and having an illicit market value of approximately Rs 1.05 crore, were subsequently seized under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced before the Holiday Court in Nagpur on September 27.

The DRI said its sustained efforts against organised narcotics trafficking networks operating across state borders reflect its commitment to combating drug trafficking and contributing to the Government of India's vision of a“Nasha Mukt Bharat”.

In another operation, the DRI on September 30 seized 4.9 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 24.5 crore in the illicit market, from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The contraband was concealed inside chocolate tubes carried in the baggage of a passenger who had arrived from Qatar.

The unusual weight of the chocolate tubes noticed during baggage screening led DRI officials to examine them closely, resulting in the recovery of the cocaine consignment.