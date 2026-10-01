UDF Convener Adoor Prakash Expresses Displeasure Over Being Kept 'In The Dark' By CM Satheesan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (IANS) Serious differences have emerged within Kerala's ruling Congress-led UDF. Convenor and MP Adoor Prakash has publicly expressed his displeasure over Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan allegedly keeping him in the dark about several important government decisions.

In an unusual move, Prakash started a media briefing on Thursday by raising the issue, even before taking questions from reporters. He said he had no option but to speak out as people were increasingly approaching him for answers on decisions about which he himself had no information.

“As UDF convener, I have to say that several things are not discussed and many decisions are known through the media,” Prakash said. He said no UDF meeting had been held recently because the Chief Minister, who is also chairman of the UDF, has to fix the date and time for the meeting.

“Many decisions have to be taken. Being the UDF convener, the media asks me about many things. But since I have no knowledge, I am unable to say anything,” he said.

Prakash made it clear that he would take up the issue with the AICC. He said he was made UDF convenor by the party high command and was sharing his concern because several people were calling him for information that he was unable to provide.

“I am not saying this as a complaint. I am just sharing it with you because tomorrow people will start asking me,” he said.

His strongest objection was over recent appointments made by the Satheesan government. Referring to the appointment of former IUML minister M.K. Muneer as chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission and Forward Bloc leader G. Devarajan as Kerala's representative in Delhi, both carrying Cabinet rank, Prakash said the appointees may be qualified but he, as UDF convener, had been kept in the dark.

“Unfortunately, I have to know this through the media,” he said, adding that he would express his displeasure to the AICC.

The remarks assume significance as the UDF had decided at its July 30 meeting to hold regular meetings every month. No such meeting has been held since then, according to Prakash.

The UDF had met soon after its landslide Assembly victory in May, when the alliance won 102 of the 140 seats. The July 30 meeting was held to review the government's progress and discuss the coalition's future course.

Prakash also declined to comment on the use of the Chief Minister's aircraft, saying it was the responsibility of the Chief Minister to explain the matter to the people.

The public airing of the differences comes at a sensitive time for the new government. Earlier, Prakash himself had said the recent local-body bypoll results required the alliance to pay greater attention, while also calling for stronger organisational coordination.