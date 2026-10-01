UAE Launches Probe Into Flydubai Flight Incident, Possible Terror Angle To Be Investigated

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Oct 1 (IANS) UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered the formation of an investigation team to probe the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, involving Flydubai flight FZ1073 that forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The team, comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution, will investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, according to the statement released by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

"The Ministry affirmed that the UAE's judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag. Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory," the statement said.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction.

The UAE appreciated Saudi Arabian authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident. The UAE ministry stressed the importance of relying on information and statements issued by official sources and avoiding the circulation of speculation or unverified information until the probe is completed and its findings are announced.

The Flydubai flight was heading from Dubai to Israel's Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the co-pilot tried to sabotage the aircraft and stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, who was trying to prevent him from doing so.

At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet. However, Machchhar fought back the co-pilot, resisted him, and opened the cockpit door so that passengers and crew members could overpower him. The flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, visited the family of Captain Smit Machchhar in Dubai and assured them of the Indian government's full support and assistance.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said,“Ambassador of India to the UAE met Captain Smit Machchhar's family in Dubai and conveyed Government of India's full support and assistance for his welfare and well-being.”