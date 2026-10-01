Akhilesh Yadav Keeps On Changing PDA Formula: O.P. Rajbhar On SP's Rajya Sabha Nominations

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Thursday that Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav was changing the framework for PDA (Pichhda, Dalits and Alpsankhyak) repeatedly. Rajbhar was referring to two candidates placed by the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits, and minorities/Muslims) is a political acronym and social coalition floated by Akhilesh Yadav.

"Akhilesh Yadav keeps changing the PDA formula from time to time. Yesterday, he came up with the formula of a PDA family. 'P' now stands for 'Parivaar'," Rajbhar said, referring to Ram Gopal Yadav.

On Wednesday, SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav were present when the two candidates filed their nominations.

Incidentally, Ram Gopal Yadav is the late Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin and uncle to current Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"'D' stands for the 'Daulat', referring to Dhani Ram, who is affluent," Rajbhar said.

"Now, only 'A' remains, and he will bring in some criminal to represent it. The new PDA formula stands for 'Parivaar', 'Daulat' and 'Apradhi'," he added.

Coming heavily on Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party, Rajbhar said that Akhilesh Yadav has insulted the Muslim leaders of his party.

"To the Muslim leaders of his party -- Loaders not leaders of the Samajwadi Party -- Akhilesh ji has thrown a shoe at them," the SBSP Chief added.

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav being indirectly connected to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajbhar claimed that the SP Chief has threatened his leaders that if they say anything they will be ousted from the party.

"If the father (Akhilesh Yadav) is a BJP's Rajya Sabha MP then the son (Akhilesh Yadav) will be too," the SBSP Chief told IANS.

The SP had earlier announced Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Nathwani as its nominees for the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh. Their candidature comes ahead of the biennial elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar criticised the SP's candidate selection and took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav's PDA strategy.

Earlier too, on social media, Rajbhar questioned whether the SP's proposed candidates would represent its PDA formula, referring to the party's emphasis on backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

"Akhilesh ji, I have heard that you are going to field three candidates for the Rajya Sabha. Tell me, will all three be from your PDA or not?" Rajbhar said.

He referred to Ram Gopal Yadav as the first candidate and questioned how the remaining positions would fit into the PDA framework.

He also alleged that the SP's approach could involve promoting family members, wealthy individuals and people facing criminal allegations.

Rajbhar said that members of backward classes, Dalit communities and Muslim communities would want clarity on the party's strategy for sending candidates to the Upper House.

He also advised Akhilesh Yadav not to risk securing two Rajya Sabha seats by attempting to win a third.

The Election Commission had announced on September 22 that elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats -- 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand -- would be held on October 16.

The terms of the sitting members representing these seats are scheduled to end on November 25.

The poll panel has also announced a bye-election for a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The upcoming elections will determine the new members for the seats falling vacant upon the completion of the current members' terms.