MP Govt Must Plug Gaps In Land Rights, Tribal Welfare: Lop Rahul Gandhi During Balaghat Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 1 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday put the spotlight on gaps in healthcare, education, welfare delivery and land rights in Madhya Pradesh's tribal belt during his visit to Balaghat, where he met families who lost their children amid reports of illness and malnutrition and urged the government to plug the leaks.

LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Jagla village in Birsa block came against the backdrop of a dispute over the number of deaths among tribal children.

While the Madhya Pradesh administration has acknowledged 32 deaths, the Congress has claimed that the real figure is 43.

After meeting the Baiga families, LoP Gandhi said the issue was not limited to the deaths of the children but reflected wider problems concerning access to basic services and implementation of government schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

“There are issues regarding land, rural employment scheme and land rights. Many children have died, yet their families have not even received proper compensation. Half of the people have not received compensation,” LoP Gandhi told reporters.

He demanded that the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav government ensure that tribal families receive benefits guaranteed to them under existing laws and schemes, particularly land rights under the Forest Rights Act.

“At the very least, they should be granted their rights under the Forest Rights Act and receive their land titles. Provide education and hospitals here,” LoP Gandhi said.

LoP Gandhi also questioned the condition of healthcare and educational infrastructure in the area, saying the claims of development needed to be matched by delivery of basic services to people living in remote tribal villages.

The Congress leader also raised the issue of welfare benefits, alleging that tribal beneficiaries receiving assistance under one government scheme were being denied benefits under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

He said such benefits were the entitlement of eligible beneficiaries and urged the government to ensure that welfare schemes were implemented without depriving people of their rights.

LoP Gandhi also criticised the renaming of MGNREGA, saying the government should focus on making the employment guarantee scheme functional rather than merely changing its name.

“It appears as though they have been abandoned in the heart of India, with neither the Central government nor the Madhya Pradesh government seemingly present,” he said.

The Congress leader said he was shocked by the condition of the tribal families and claimed that the government had failed to provide them adequate support.

LoP Gandhi also reiterated the Congress' use of the term 'Adivasi' for tribal communities, saying it referred to the original inhabitants of India, while alleging that the BJP and RSS use the term 'Vanvasis'.

LoP Gandhi reached Balaghat by road from Maharashtra's Birsi Airport and stopped at a Government Primary School on the way to Jagla.

He spent around 15 minutes interacting with students and enquired about the Mid-Day Meal served to the schoolchildren.

Around 1,500 people from nearby villages gathered at Jagla to meet him, according to Congress leaders.