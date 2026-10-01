Kantara Completes 4 Years: Rishab Shetty Shares Emotional Note, Recalls Special Memories

Kantara, the blockbuster Kannada film that won hearts across India, completes four years today. Actor-director Rishab Shetty marked the occasion by sharing cherished memories and writing an emotional note.

The movie Kantara tells the beautiful story of the coastal region. The film completes four years since its release today. This masterpiece made the entire Indian film industry turn around and look at Kannada cinema. Rishab Shetty got very emotional on this four-year milestone.

Actor and director Rishab Shetty posted old photos on social media to celebrate the four-year anniversary of the movie. He shared some very emotional words with his fans. Let us look at what he said.

Four years have passed since Kantara hit the silver screen. Everything that followed is pure history. The movie received a massive flood of awards and appreciation from everywhere. But the love you all showed for this film remains unmatched.

Rishab Shetty stated that this was not just a movie he produced. He called it a world he actually lived in. He carried this story inside him, and this core belief shaped his entire personality.

Rishab expressed his heartfelt thanks to everyone who walked with him to bring this deep story to the screen. The team worked day and night for this project. He added that their hard work, belief, and love made Kantara bigger than himself.

Rishab Shetty said he will forever remain grateful to every single audience member. The fans celebrated his effort, pushed it across borders, and took this proud Kannada film to the entire world. He feels that exact same deep and immense love even after four years.

Rishab Shetty wrote an emotional note thanking everyone who believed in Kantara. The fans celebrated the film and took it from our soil to the global stage. He proudly declared that this legend belongs to each and every one of you.

The makers produced Kantara on a modest budget of just 16 crores. The film told a rooted story from the coastal lands. However, this movie made massive noise in every corner of the country and the world. It collected a whopping 450 crores at the box office.