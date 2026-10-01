Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Foreign Firms' Participation At ADEX-2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 280 companies from 53 countries and delegations from 59 foreign companies are participating in ADEX 2026, Head of the Staff of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, Samir Aghababayev, told reporters on the sidelines of ADEX 2026, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, 130 types of products manufactured by the Ministry of Defense Industry are being showcased in the exhibition's fourth pavilion.

"Among these, an armed ground robot, a kamikaze unmanned ground robot, and a wheeled unmanned ground robot are new products," the official explained.

The Head of Staff also noted that a strike UAV jointly produced by Azerbaijan and Türkiye is being displayed at the exhibition for the first time.

"The kamikaze-type drone has a length of 3.5 meters, a wingspan of 3.2 meters, and a flight endurance of 2 hours," he added.