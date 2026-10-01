Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Foreign Firms' Participation At ADEX-2026
According to him, 130 types of products manufactured by the Ministry of Defense Industry are being showcased in the exhibition's fourth pavilion.
"Among these, an armed ground robot, a kamikaze unmanned ground robot, and a wheeled unmanned ground robot are new products," the official explained.
The Head of Staff also noted that a strike UAV jointly produced by Azerbaijan and Türkiye is being displayed at the exhibition for the first time.
"The kamikaze-type drone has a length of 3.5 meters, a wingspan of 3.2 meters, and a flight endurance of 2 hours," he added.
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