Uzbek Orient Finans Bank, Germany's LBBW Sign New Deal On Trade Financing

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Orient Finans Bank and Germany's Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) have signed a new cooperation agreement on the sidelines of Sibos 2026 in Miami on Sept. 29.

This was reflected in the statement by the Orient Finans Bank.

The agreement focuses on trade and interbank financing, expanding financial services and implementing joint projects, according to Orient Finans Bank. Sibos 2026 was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, bringing together financial institutions, market infrastructures and technology companies from around the world.

“The new stage of our partnership opens additional opportunities to strengthen international financial cooperation, expand financial services and develop new joint projects,” Orient Finans Bank said.

The two banks have worked together since 2018, building cooperation in international financial operations. The new agreement is expected to broaden that relationship, particularly in areas supporting cross-border trade and banking transactions.

Orient Finans Bank, a privately owned Uzbek commercial bank, began operations in 2010 and operates under a license from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan. The bank provides services to corporate and private customers and has expanded its international banking infrastructure through correspondent relationships and membership in global payment systems. Its assets exceeded 18 trillion soums (about $1.5 billion) as of the bank's latest published figures.

LBBW, headquartered in Stuttgart, is one of Germany's largest banks and serves corporate, retail and institutional customers as well as savings banks. The bank is owned by the state of Baden-Württemberg, the Baden-Württemberg Savings Bank Association and the City of Stuttgart. LBBW reported €347.3 billion in total assets at the end of 2025 and employs more than 10,800 people.

The expanded partnership comes as Uzbek banks seek to strengthen international financial links and broaden access to trade-finance instruments, while European financial institutions continue to deepen their engagement with Central Asian markets.