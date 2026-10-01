The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Navigating US Bribery Laws For International Businesses Scheduled For July 2, 2027, Focusing On Extraterritorial Reach And Anti-Corruption Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course, The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Navigating US Bribery Laws for International Businesses, organised by IPI Academy and taking place July 2, 2027, giving international businesses practical insight into how the FCPA applies in practice and how to mitigate the legal, financial, and reputational risks it creates.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Navigating US Bribery Laws for International Businesses (Jan 29, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts

Course: The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Navigating US Bribery Laws for International Businesses

Date: July 2, 2027

Time: 09:30 to 16:45, GMT+1

Format: Online

Duration: 1 Day

Focus: FCPA scope, extraterritorial jurisdiction, due diligence, and third-party risk management

Anti-corruption compliance is business critical. With the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act setting the international benchmark for anti-bribery regulation, businesses operating across borders face complex legal, financial, and reputational risks. What many companies underestimate is the extraterritorial reach of these laws: a UK or EU company does not need a physical presence in the US to fall under the scope of the FCPA. Transactions in US dollars, partnerships with US-listed companies, or touching US markets through third parties can all trigger exposure. The stakes include multi-million dollar fines, criminal liability for individuals, debarment from public contracts, and lasting reputational harm.

The course covers the scope and structure of the FCPA, the cost of corruption, anti-corruption frameworks, how and when UK/EU companies fall under US jurisdiction, warning signs of potential violations, best practices in due diligence and monitoring, and working with third parties and the challenges of joint ventures. The trainer uses a mix of theory, case studies, and practical exercises. The course carries 6 CPD hours.

Why You Should Attend



Understand how and when UK and EU companies fall under US jurisdiction, including exposure through US dollar transactions and third parties.

Learn to recognise warning signs of potential FCPA violations before they become enforcement risks.

Apply best practices in due diligence and monitoring to strengthen your compliance programme.

Address the specific challenges of working with third parties and in joint ventures. Earn 6 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of legal, compliance, risk, and commercial professionals at organisations engaged in cross-border operations, particularly those working in regulated industries, emerging markets, or with government-linked contracts, supporting an understanding of enforcement risk and the preventive measures that protect a business and its people.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for in-house legal counsel; directors, board members, and senior executives; compliance and legal professionals; risk and governance officers; finance and audit professionals; procurement and supply chain managers; business development managers; M&A and corporate development teams; operations and project managers; international business managers; export control and trade compliance officers; and all professionals involved in government dealings or third-party business relationships.

With the course running July 2, 2027, professionals responsible for anti-corruption compliance in international operations have a defined window to plan their participation.

Featured Speaker

Manoj Nair. Partner, SVM Contract Consultants; over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training; advises companies in India and worldwide on procurement and contract management, tender and bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, supply-chain contractual risk, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, and dispute resolution; has conducted more than 350 corporate trainings across sectors including construction, energy, EPC, telecoms, IT, insurance, manufacturing, banking, and oil and gas

To reserve a place on "The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Navigating US Bribery Laws for International Businesses," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:

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