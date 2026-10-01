DPM Metals Announces Constitutional Court Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Decision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“DPM” or“the Company”) announced that, on September 30, 2026, the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (the“Court”) published its full decision on the outcome of the constitutional dispute between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina concerning the authority of the Federation, cantonal and municipal bodies to adopt or enter into certain acts reflecting state-owned forests and forestry land, including the Concession Agreement and its annexes for the Vareš operation. The Court's decision does not terminate or suspend the Concession Agreement or any of its annexes. DPM's operations at Vareš continue to operate as normal.

The Court has set a period of six months for the relevant authorities, together with the Attorney General's Office, to review the challenged acts and take the necessary steps to bring the matter into conformity and set aside those acts that are found to not comply with the Law on the Temporary Prohibition of Disposal of State Property. DPM intends to engage constructively with the Attorney General and the relevant authorities throughout this process.

This constitutional dispute relates to state owned forests and forest land in Bosnia and Herzegovina and forms part of a broader issue affecting a number of large concession-based investments in the country. The Court found that certain acts, including DPM's Concession Agreement No. 04-18-21389-1/13 dated March 12, 2013 and Annexes I through VI, together with the related decisions of relevant authorities concerning forest land conversion and easement rights, were not in conformity with Articles I(2) and III(3)(b) of the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as the relevant Federation, cantonal and municipal authorities did not have the authority to deal with such property contrary to the Law on the Temporary Prohibition of Disposal of State Property and without the involvement of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its Attorney General's Office. The Court's decision is final and not subject to appeal.

The Vareš operation employs more than 600 people from Bosnia and Herzegovina, has invested significantly in safety programs, training and leadership development, and is the top exporter in the Zenica-Doboj Canton.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Issuer (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward looking statements” or“forward looking information” (collectively,“Forward Looking Statements”) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward Looking Statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“outlook”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The Forward Looking Statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the potential outcome of the review by authorities of its Concession Agreement; the Company's intended next steps with respect to protect its rights in respect of the concession; the Company's strategic objective and associated returns to shareholders, including DPM's strategy to become a mid-tier precious metals Company. Forward Looking Statements are based on certain key assumptions and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any other future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward Looking Statements. In addition to factors already discussed in this news release, such factors include, among others, uncertainties with respect to the review by authorities and outcome of such review on DPM's Concession Agreement; uncertainties with respect to DPM being successful in its engagement and next steps to protect its rights to the concession; fluctuations in metal prices and foreign exchange rates; risks arising from the current economic environment and the impact on operating costs and other financial metrics, including risks of recession; the speculative nature of mineral exploration, development and production, including changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration results; changes in tax, tariff, and royalty regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, sells it concentrates. or which are otherwise applicable to the Company's business, operations, or financial condition; possible inaccurate estimates relating to future production, operating costs and other costs for operations; possible variations in grade and recovery rates; inherent uncertainties in respect of conclusions of economic evaluations, economic studies and mine plans; the Company's dependence on continually developing, replacing and expanding its mineral reserves; the ability of the Company to extend the Chelopech mine life; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks related to the financial results of operations, changes in interest rates, and the Company's ability to finance its operations; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; uncertainties inherent with conducting business in foreign jurisdictions where corruption, civil unrest, political instability and uncertainties with the rule of law may impact the Company's activities; the effects of international economic and trade sanctions; accidents, labour disputes and other risks inherent to the mining industry; failure to achieve certain cost savings; risks related to the Company's ability to manage environmental and social matters, including risks and obligations related to closure of the Company's mining properties; risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; the commencement, continuation or escalation of geopolitical crises and armed conflicts, including Iran and the broader Middle East region, and their direct and indirect effects on the operations of DPM; opposition by social and non-governmental organizations to mining projects; uncertainties with respect to realizing the anticipated benefits from the development of the Company's exploration and development projects; cyber-attacks and other cybersecurity risks; competition in the mining industry; claims or litigation; limitations on insurance coverage; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business operations, and judicial interpretations thereof; the Company's ability to successfully obtain all necessary permits and other approvals required to conduct its operations; employee relations, including unionized and non-union employees, and the Company's ability to retain key personnel and attract other highly skilled employees; unanticipated title disputes; volatility in the price of the common shares of the Company; potential dilution to the common shares of the Company; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to holding assets in foreign jurisdictions; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in any other documents (including without limitation the Company's most recent Annual Information Form) filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at . The reader has been cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors which may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward Looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company's Forward-Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update Forward Looking Statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward Looking Statements.