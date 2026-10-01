AI Visibility Benchmark For Law Firms And Attorneys Finds No Individual Firm In The Top 20 Across Chatgpt, Gemini, Perplexity And Grok

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Zen Media's 2026 AI visibility benchmark for law firms and attorneys found no individual law firm among the 20 highest-visibility names across a study of 1,000 legal consumer prompts and 4,000 AI responses.

Legal directories and rating platforms accounted for 45% of all company mentions, ahead of bar and professional associations at 20% and online legal services at 15%. State bar associations were cited in 92% of sourced AI answers, more often than any legal directory or review platform. Miami, FL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new benchmark of 1,000 legal consumer questions found that AI assistants named legal directories, bar associations and online legal services in their answers, while no individual law firm reached the 20 highest-visibility names. In Zen Media's 2026 benchmark on AI visibility for law firms and attorneys, legal directories and rating platforms accounted for 45% of all company mentions. Avvo, the top-ranked company, was named in 45% of the 4,000 responses from Perplexity, ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok. Martindale-Hubbell followed at 32% and Super Lawyers at 24%. "When someone asks an AI assistant how to find a personal injury lawyer, the answer almost always points them to the state bar, to attorney directories and to questions about contingency fees," said Sarah Evans, CEO of Zen Media. "There is an opportunity for law firms to get ahead in this area and it all hinges on a strategy that gives AI assistants more reliable information to work with." Methodology Zen Media's 2026 AI visibility benchmark for law firms and attorneys analyzed 1,000 legal consumer prompts across four AI assistants: Perplexity, ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok. The study collected 4,000 total responses. The benchmark tracked mentions and citations separately:

Visibility is the percentage of all responses in which a company or organization was named in the answer. Citation frequency is the percentage of sourced answers, meaning responses that cited at least one source, in which an organization's website or listing was cited. Prompts were written for 165 consumer personas, from accident victims and divorcing spouses to immigration applicants and first-time legal clients. Each prompt was categorized as comparison (71.7%) or informational (28.3%). The study ran on ZAVITM, Zen Media's AI visibility engine. No company participated in, reviewed or funded the study, and no company was notified before collection. AI visibility for law firms and attorneys: Avvo led at 45%, and no individual firm reached the top 20 Avvo had the highest visibility in the benchmark at 45%, followed by Martindale-Hubbell at 32%, Super Lawyers at 24%, FindLaw at 15% and LegalZoom at 13%. The ranking measures how often the assistants named each company. It does not rate service quality or attorney performance.

Company Solution type AI visibility Avvo Legal directory and rating platform 45% Martindale-Hubbell Legal directory and peer rating 32% Super Lawyers Attorney recognition service 24% FindLaw Legal directory 15% LegalZoom Online legal services 13%



None of the 20 highest-visibility names was an individual law firm. The top 20 included legal directories and rating services, bar and professional associations, online legal services, review platforms, government agencies and legal aid organizations.

Legal directories and rating platforms accounted for 45% of all company mentions

That was the largest of the six categories the report used to group company mentions. Professional associations and referral services followed at 20%, and online legal services and document preparation at 15%. For a law firm, this means AI visibility extends beyond the firm's own site to the directories, rating services and bar associations that list its attorneys.

Credential verification came up in 92% of AI answers to legal consumer questions

Credential verification appeared in 92% of AI answers in the benchmark. Specialization came up in 87% of responses and fee structure transparency in 85%. The point that firm size says little about attorney quality came up in 78%, and the limits of online legal services in 72%. Free consultations appeared in 68% of responses, trial experience in 65% and local court knowledge in 62%.

Credential checks were tied to the state bar. One response advised, "Always verify licensing through the state bar first."

Coverage differed by platform. Gemini named 38 distinct companies across its 1,000 responses and averaged 2.8 company mentions per response. Grok named 30 distinct companies, Perplexity 25 and ChatGPT 22. ChatGPT averaged 1.5 company mentions per response.

State bar associations led AI citations at 92% of sourced answers

Among AI answers that cited sources, state bar associations were cited in 92%. They were followed by Avvo at 85%, Martindale-Hubbell at 78%, Super Lawyers at 65%, the American Bar Association at 55% and Google Reviews at 45%.

The two measures capture different things. An assistant can rely on a state bar website to support its advice without naming the bar in a recommendation. It can also cite a directory listing in more answers than it names the directory.

For law firms, that makes bar registration details, directory profiles and client reviews part of the source material AI systems draw on. Answer engine optimizatio structures information such as practice areas, attorney credentials and fee structures so AI-generated answers can use it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Why isn't my law firm showing up when people ask ChatGPT for a lawyer?

Answer: In Zen Media's 2026 benchmark, Avvo was named in 45% of the 4,000 responses from Perplexity, ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok, followed by Martindale-Hubbell at 32% and Super Lawyers at 24%. No individual law firm appeared among the 20 highest-visibility names.

Legal directories and rating platforms accounted for 45% of all company mentions. For an individual firm, visibility depends partly on how its attorneys appear in those directories and listings.

Question: Do directory profiles, client reviews and state bar listings affect whether AI assistants mention my law firm?

Answer: Among sourced answers in the benchmark, state bar associations were cited in 92%, Avvo in 85%, Martindale-Hubbell in 78%, Super Lawyers in 65% and Google Reviews in 45%.

The benchmark measured which sources AI answers cited. It did not measure whether a firm's profile on those sources changes how often the firm is named. Bar registration details, directory profiles and client review profiles are sources firms and attorneys can keep current.

Question: What should my law firm fix first if AI assistants are not mentioning our attorneys?

Answer: Credential verification came up in 92% of responses in the benchmark and fee structure transparency in 85%. Attorney bios should state bar admissions, jurisdictions and disciplinary standing. The firm's site should explain its fee structure in plain language, within state bar advertising rules.

Question: How can a law firm appear when someone asks ChatGPT for a lawyer in its practice area and city?

Answer: Start with one page for each practice area. Each page names the case types the firm handles, any board certification it holds, and the city, counties and courts where its attorneys practice. State bar advertising rules limit specialist claims, so the page states only certifications the firm actually holds.

The firm's Google Business Profile, state bar listing and directory profiles carry the same details, with the name, address and practice areas written identically in each place. Running the questions a local client would ask on each AI assistant shows whether the firm appears in those answers.

Question: How can my law firm improve its chances of appearing when someone asks AI to compare local attorneys?

Answer: Comparison questions made up 71.7% of the benchmark's 1,000 prompts. They included whether to hire a specialist or a general practice lawyer, and whether to choose a solo attorney or a large firm. Specialization came up in 87% of responses and local court knowledge in 62%.

The point that firm size says little about attorney quality came up in 78% of responses. A smaller firm that clearly states its practice focus and local court experience gives AI assistants the same kinds of details that appeared in those answers.

Question: What does an AI visibility audit for a law firm measure?

Answer: The audit runs a fixed set of prompts on each of the four assistants, built from the questions prospective clients ask in the firm's practice areas and jurisdiction. A marketing agency, an in-house marketing team or an AI visibility platform can run it.

The results show how often the firm, its attorneys and competing firms are named, which directories and other sources the answers cite, and how the results differ from one assistant to another.

Question: What does an agency do to improve AI visibility for law firms and attorneys?

Answer: Beyond the firm's own pages, an agency builds third-party coverage of the firm and its attorneys: expert commentary in legal and local news outlets, bylined articles in trade publications, and roles in bar association programs. These outside sources give AI assistants more places to find the firm's name next to its practice areas.

About Zen Media

Zen Media is a strategic communications and marketing company helping brands shape how they are discovered, understood, and chosen across media, search, and AI. The company combines public relations, content, demand generation, and proprietary AI visibility technology to build authority across the buyer journey, from earned media and search to AI-generated answers. Zen Media works with companies across industries and stages, from growth-stage brands to global enterprises, that want to build authority, demand, and visibility across modern discovery channels.

CONTACT: Sarah Evans CEO, Zen Media...