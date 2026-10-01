Beyond Oil Receives Global Vendor Approval From Multinational Restaurant Parent Company Operating Tens Of Thousands Of Locations Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone follows years of extensive operational diligence, comprehensive validation, and testing across high-volume commercial kitchens.

Approval builds on successful commercial rollout across brand locations announced on May 9, 2024, clearing the path for procurement across the parent company's global franchise network.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the“Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced a major commercial milestone in its ongoing relationship with one of the world's largest multinational restaurant companies.

Building on the commercial rollout with the parent company's brand announced on May 9, 2024, the multinational restaurant group has now added Beyond Oil to its global approved products list.

The parent company represents one of the largest restaurant enterprises in the world, with an extensive international footprint encompassing tens of thousands of restaurants across more than 100 countries and territories, generating tens of billions of dollars in annual system sales. Its brand portfolio includes some of the world's most recognized and leading quick-service and fast-casual restaurants.

With global vendor approval now in place, Beyond Oil is part of the parent company's approved products list, enabling the Company to begin working directly with franchise groups and regional operators across its global network.

The corporate approval follows extensive multi-year operational performance and evaluation, building on extensive initial diligence and pilot testing prior to the franchisee deployment in 2024. Over this period, Beyond Oil demonstrated consistent operational results in high-volume commercial kitchens, improving frying performance and oil management, reducing operating costs and waste, while maintaining high standards of food quality and safety.

The receipt of global approved vendor status immediately strengthens Beyond Oil's international commercial pipeline. The Company is actively advancing discussions and onboarding processes with several large-scale regional franchise groups operating under the parent company's brands across international jurisdictions, with initial franchise evaluations and commercial planning underway across multiple markets, including Europe and North America.

“Achieving approved vendor status with one of the world's largest restaurant systems is a transformative commercial milestone for Beyond Oil,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil.“This achievement follows years of operational validation, testing and relationship building across multiple markets, reflecting the operational consistency and product reliability required to operate within a global restaurant system of this scale. With approved vendor status now in place, we can begin working directly with franchise groups across a network spanning tens of thousands of locations worldwide, supported by the parent company's corporate team. We believe this milestone marks the beginning of a defining new growth phase for Beyond Oil, translating years of proven operational validation into commercial scale across the global restaurant industry.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the adoption and procurement of Beyond Oil across the parent company's global franchise system and independent franchise partners; the timing, pace, and extent of franchisee onboarding and commercial deployment across international markets; the potential for Beyond Oil to become an established operating standard across quick-service restaurant networks; management's expectations regarding international pipeline execution and commercial expansion; and ongoing discussions and evaluations with other restaurant chains and foodservice operators. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including that corporate approved vendor status authorizes, but does not guarantee, commercial adoption, deployment schedules, or minimum purchase order volumes by individual franchise partners; the negotiation, timing, and execution of definitive commercial agreements with regional franchisees; supply chain logistics, distribution, and local regulatory clearances across international jurisdictions; customer retention and re-order rates; and that ongoing discussions and evaluations with other restaurant chains may not lead to commercial agreements or system-wide approvals. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, as well as factors not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd. or that Beyond Oil Ltd. currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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