Streamex CEO Henry Mcphie To Embark On Asia Tour With Events In Singapore And Hong Kong

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will travel to Asia in October to attend multiple events in Singapore and Hong Kong. During the tour, Mr. McPhie will meet with potential partners and investors for Streamex and for GLDY, the Company's gold-backed yield-bearing tokenized security.

The Asia tour reflects Streamex's continued focus on building relationships with institutional investors, strategic partners and market participants across one of the world's most active regions for digital assets and commodities trading. At the World Family Office Forum | Asia in Hong Kong, Mr. McPhie will participate on a panel and in 1:1 investor meetings to discuss Streamex, the Company's roadmap and the growing opportunity for GLDY.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, stated:

“Asian investors have been among the most forward-looking participants in digital assets and real-world asset tokenization, and their influence on how these markets develop continues to grow. We look forward to meeting with potential investors and partners across Singapore and Hong Kong to share our vision for bringing commodities on-chain.”

Singapore Events

Digital Asset Summit Asia 2026, October 7, 2026, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Mr. McPhie will attend Blockworks' institutional digital asset conference, meeting with institutions and prospective partners.

Token2049 in Singapore, October 7–8, 2026. Mr. McPhie will attend Token2049, a leading digital asset industry gathering in Asia, meeting with prospective partners and investors.

Hong Kong Events

World Family Office Forum | Asia, October 15–16, 2026, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. Mr. McPhie will speak on the panel“Digital Assets & Blockchain: The Next Chapter of Innovation” on October 15 from 4:00 to 4:40 p.m. HKT. The panel will be moderated by Gabriel Karageorgiou of XBTO and includes Zann Kwan of Revo Digital Family Office and Leo Chiu of Click Ventures. The seventh edition of this forum convenes Asia's leading business families, single family offices and their trusted advisors, and Mr. McPhie expects to meet with family offices and prospective investors for Streamex and GLDY.

How to Schedule a Meeting

Attendance at the forum is by invitation only. Qualified family offices and other interested parties may request an invitation at asia.worldfamilyofficeforum.com or contact the organizer, Connect Group, at...al.

To arrange a meeting with the Streamex team while Mr. McPhie is in Singapore or Hong Kong, contact Streamex Investor Relations at....

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, investor relations initiatives, Mr. McPhie's planned participation in events and anticipated meetings with potential investors and partners in Asia and any resulting partnerships or investments, the market opportunity for GLDY, the development and scalability of its tokenization platform, and expectations for the tokenization of real-world assets. Such statements are often identified by words such as“will,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“intends” and similar expressions. They are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including that planned events or meetings may be changed, rescheduled or canceled, that meetings may not result in any partnership, investment or other transaction, and risks related to market conditions, regulatory developments affecting tokenized securities and digital assets, and the Company's ability to develop and scale its platform and products. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Streamex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.