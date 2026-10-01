Habit Is Giving Away Alex Vesia Bobbleheads. Yes, He's Holding His Double Play Char

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-edition bobbleheads celebrate the Dodgers pitcher's run as Habit & Co.'s second resident

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Vesia has a Double Play Menu at Habit. Now he has a bobblehead, too. And there are fewer than 100 of them.

Habit is releasing limited-edition Alex Vesia bobbleheads, featuring the Dodgers pitcher holding his very own Double Play Char. They're not for sale, but fans have two ways to get their hands on one:

1. Win one on Instagram. Habit's Bobble Head Giveaway runs October 4 through October 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT on @habitburgerandgrill, where fans will have a chance to win limited-edition bobbleheads signed by Vesia himself.

2. Head to Dodgers x Habit Home Base. On Tuesday, October 13 at 5 p.m., fans can head to Dodgers x Habit Home Base restaurant at 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park. The first 70 fans to order an item from Alex's Double Play Menu will receive a FREE limited-edition Alex Vesia bobblehead (unsigned). And one lucky fan will walk away with something even bigger: a pair of tickets to Game 3 of the NLCS.

Vesia is currently serving as Habit & Co.'s second resident, following chef Jet Tila. His limited-time Double Play Menu is available through November 10, but this particular piece of memorabilia won't be around quite that long.

“Alex brings the kind of personality to Habit that makes this collaboration pretty easy,” said Jack Lettenmair, Director of Brand Marketing at Habit.“The Double Play Menu is built around the way he plays the game, and once we realized we could put Alex on a bobblehead holding his burger, we had to do it. We made 100. That's it.”

The Double Play Char features two freshly chargrilled beef patties, American and White American cheeses, fresh avocado, tomato, shredded lettuce, BBQ Sauce and signature Strikeout Sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

The full Double Play Menu also includes the Double Play Salad, with two chargrilled chicken breasts, fresh avocado, bacon, crispy onion tanglers, BBQ Sauce, Strikeout Sauce and housemade ranch, plus the Double Chocolate Shake, a made-to-order chocolate shake with brownie pieces throughout and on top.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit . Connect with Habit on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand's Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY1 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best2 in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best3 in 2025 and 2026. The brand's Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at .

Learn more at

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

3Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025, July 2026).

4Based on Daily Meal's survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at