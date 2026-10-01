Grand View Research Launches“Grand View Signal,” A Commodity Pricing Intelligence Platform For Data-Driven Procurement

Grand View Research, a global market intelligence and research organization, launched Grand View Signal, a SaaS based commodity pricing intelligence platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grand View Research has launched Grand View Signal, a Product-as-a-Service commodity pricing intelligence platform built to help procurement leaders, manufacturers, traders, and distributors navigate price volatility.Key Features:.Structured Market Intelligence: Actionable insights for raw material markets..Historical Benchmarks & Forecasts: Reliable pricing trends to guide future planning..Risk Analytics: Tools to mitigate market uncertainty and supply chain exposure.As commodity markets become increasingly influenced by supply disruptions, policy developments, weather events, freight conditions, macroeconomic changes, and regional market dynamics, businesses require more than isolated price points to support sourcing and commercial decisions. Grand View Signal brings these factors together to provide a broader view of commodity price movements and the underlying forces influencing markets.Grand View Signal provides monthly price assessments, historical price data, forward price outlooks, and risk and impact analytics across a broad range of commodity markets. The platform is designed to help users understand not only how prices have moved, but also the factors contributing to those movements and the potential variables that could influence future market conditions.“Commodity pricing decisions increasingly require a combination of market visibility, historical context, and forward-looking intelligence,” said Grand View Research.“Grand View Signal is designed to bring these elements together in a structured platform so businesses can evaluate market movements, benchmark prices, assess risks, and make more informed procurement and commercial decisions.”Turning Commodity Data into Actionable Market IntelligenceGrand View Signal follows a three-stage workflow: select markets, analyze price movements, and act with confidence. Users can select commodities, regions, and analysis types based on their requirements, evaluate the factors influencing current prices and potential future movements, and view, compare, save, export, or print relevant insights.The platform combines commodity price assessments with contextual market intelligence. Its coverage incorporates market events, policy changes, supply disruptions, weather impacts, and macroeconomic indicators to provide greater visibility into the drivers behind commodity price movements.Grand View Signal also provides granular Average Selling Price (ASP) metrics to help users understand representative market values across different regions and price structures. Its historical database spans more than a decade, allowing organizations to examine past market cycles and identify longer-term pricing patterns.Forward-Looking Forecasts and Risk AnalyticsA key component of Grand View Signal is its forward-looking pricing intelligence. Advanced forecasting models are used to anticipate potential price movements and support a shift from reactive purchasing toward more proactive strategic sourcing.The platform also incorporates risk and impact analytics based on macroeconomic indicators and proprietary volatility indices. Regional risk radars are designed to provide users with a more granular view of potential market exposure and help organizations evaluate how changing market conditions may affect procurement and business decisions.Grand View Research states that Signal's methodology integrates multi-source data collection, data cleaning, validation, statistically validated forecasting models, and governance. The platform also draws on Grand View Research's repository of more than 7,000 industry reports spanning over 40 verticals.Broad Commodity Market CoverageGrand View Signal covers multiple commodity categories, including ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, energy, freight, chemicals, fertilizers, plastics, and rubber. Coverage ranges from iron ore, steel, and scrap to base metals, battery and energy metals, primary and secondary energy commodities, freight indices, organic and inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, polymers, and natural and synthetic rubber.The platform is intended for a diverse range of users. Feedstock and raw material suppliers can use pricing intelligence for production planning and cost analysis, while manufacturers can apply market intelligence to supplier negotiations and procurement planning. End-users can assess pricing and cost pass-through strategies, while traders and distributors can monitor market movements and spreads. Professional services organizations can also use structured price data and export-ready insights for analytical work.Supporting More Informed Procurement DecisionsWith commodity markets facing increasingly complex interactions between supply, demand, logistics, regulation, geopolitics, weather, and macroeconomic conditions, Grand View Signal provides businesses with a centralized approach to understanding commodity pricing. The launch expands Grand View Research's portfolio of market intelligence and data solutions by providing organizations with a dedicated platform for commodity price assessment, benchmarking, forecasting, and risk analysis.Grand View Signal is now available through Grand View Research. Organizations seeking access to commodity pricing intelligence, market assessments, historical data, forecasts, and risk analytics can learn more at:Grand View Signal – Commodity Pricing IntelligenceAbout Grand View SignalGrand View Signal is a global market intelligence, research, and data solutions company providing businesses with insights to support strategic decision-making. Its portfolio includes market research reports, databases, pricing intelligence, procurement intelligence, consulting, and AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries.

Michelle Thoras

Grand View Research, Inc.

+1 415-349-0058

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Grand View Research Launches“Grand View Signal,” a Commodity Pricing Intelligence Platform for Data-Driven Procurement News Provided By Grand View Research October 01, 2026, 11:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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