A New Global Movement Begins... Introducing The Strategic Alliance For Economic Emancipation (SAFEE)

SIXTEEN (16) INITIAL PARTNERS. ONE GLOBAL MOVEMENT. A BOLD MISSION TO UNLOCK ECONOMIC POWER WITHOUT LIMITS!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The SAFEE Global Initiative today launched SAFEE with 16 initial strategic alliance partners-and an open invitation for more organizations to join. The global alliance will expand economic opportunity through education, entrepreneurship, innovation, mentoring and access to capital. SAFEE-the Strategic Alliance for Economic Emancipation-is grounded in a simple principle: people and communities should have the power to shape their own economic future. Its partners will help families and nations create enterprises, strengthen local economies and build lasting prosperity through ownership and self-determination.The initial partners contribute expertise across financial literacy, media, education, science, humanitarian service, agriculture, technology, youth development and international commerce. SAFEE will coordinate programs and resources across sectors and borders and support organizations advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 and beyond.“We envision a global community united by a mindset of ownership and self-determination-one that refuses to be defined by limits set by others.”- Dr. Debbie Bartlett, SAFEE Founder and ChairThe initial focus for SAFEE is poverty reduction; food security; health and well-being; early childhood development, digital and financial literacy; productive work and economic growth; innovation and infrastructure; and climate research and development. With offices in Nassau, The Bahamas; London, UK; Alpharetta, Georgia; Washington, D.C.; and Botswana, Africa, SAFEE will connect global advocacy with local action by developing entrepreneurs, widening access to opportunity and equipping people of all ages to lead change.SAFEE invites businesses, universities, nonprofits, foundations, media organizations, public leaders and individuals to join the strategic alliance by contributing expertise, programs, platforms and capital. Organizations and leaders ready to move communities from opportunity to ownership can visit SAFEE to connect with participating partners, contribute resources and help scale solutions across borders. The invitation is clear: bring what you know, what you have and who you can reach-and help build an economy in which more people participate as owners, producers, traders and leaders.Initial Strategic Alliance PartnersOperation HOPE; Great Commission Ministries; ECRID; XtraLarge Farms & Resorts; Howard Stirk Holdings (HSH); OmniMediaCast Worldwide; CEO Global Network; The Zhana Corporation; Bahamas Civil Society; Kids Muve International's Illiteracy Initiative; Global South Universities Association; Herbie H C Styles Sr Foundation; Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honor Society; Gaming Revolution for Int'l Development (GRID) Inc.; The Bahamas Red Cross Society; and LENO Corporate Services.About the SAFEE Global InitiativeThe Strategic Alliance for Economic Emancipation (SAFEE) is an initiative of Dr. Debbie Bartlett, founder of the CEO Global Network in Nassau, The Bahamas, and Kids Muve International, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Lorraine B. Edwards. Her Royal Highness (HRH) Princess Moradeun Adedoyin Solarin serves as Advisory Board Vice Chair, and Brandon Ponder serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). SAFEE advances economic emancipation through education, entrepreneurship, innovation, mentoring, access to capital and global advocacy. Learn more at SAFEE. #SAFEEONE VISION. ONE VOICE. ONE DESTINATION.

Dr. Debbie Bartlett

SAFEE

+1 404-977-4995

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A New Global Movement Begins... Introducing the Strategic Alliance for Economic Emancipation (SAFEE) News Provided By Kids Muve International October 01, 2026, 11:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



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