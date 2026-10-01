Neuromod Devices / Key word(s): Personnel

New Senior Commercial Appointments at Neuromod

01.10.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

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Joe Ghiz joins Neuromod as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the company's global commercial strategy as they expand access to groundbreaking tinnitus treatment device, Lenire.

Joe Ghiz brings significant experience having held senior global roles at Align Technology, the company behind Invisalign, and Johnson & Johnson. Shannon Basham joins Neuromod as VP of Channel Development, having most recently serving as Senior Director of Audiology for Sonova Group in the United States of America. DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromod Devices has announced the appointment of Joe Ghiz as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Shannon Basham as VP of Channel Development.



Mr. Ghiz joins Neuromod's senior management team and will lead the company's global commercial function, as Neuromod continues to strengthen its position as the category creator in tinnitus care. Announcing the appointment, Dr. Ross O'Neill, Neuromod CEO commented: "We are delighted to welcome Joe Ghiz to Neuromod at a pivotal moment where robust clinical evidence, global regulatory approval, and broad commercial adoption has positioned our company for rapid scaling to address the needs of 740 million tinnitus sufferers worldwide. Mr. Ghiz brings experience from Align Technology, where he helped the company create a new category of aligner, which reshaped how orthodontists and dentists practice and built a $10 billion company as a result." Mr. Ghiz joins Neuromod from Align Technology, the company behind Invisalign. During his time at Align Technology, Mr. Ghiz played a key role in one of the most significant transformations in modern orthodontics: the development and scaling of the clear aligner category. As General Manager of Sales and through multiple global commercial leadership positions, he led strategic initiatives that created new avenues for growth, introduced innovative business models, and accelerated market expansion. By working closely with orthodontists and industry partners, he helped drive Invisalign adoption, strengthen practice performance, and advance patient access to more effective and convenient orthodontic care. His contributions supported rapid global growth and reinforced Align Technology's leadership in the digital transformation of orthodontics. Mr. Ghiz's experience in establishing a new treatment model within dental and orthodontic practices aligns with Neuromod's goal of positioning Lenire as a new standard of care for tinnitus in ENT and audiology practices. Prior to Align Technology, Joe spent over a decade at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care where he held leadership roles spanning sales, marketing, and business development. He worked extensively with independent optometrists to accelerate practice growth, improve patient outcomes, and increase access to vision care services. In addition, he led initiatives that advanced the ACUVUE® brand's market leadership, helping position J&J Vision Care as an industry leader. Commenting on his appointment as CCO, Joe Ghiz said: "I'm excited to join Neuromod at such an important time in the company's growth. Lenire has already transformed the lives of tens of thousands of tinnitus patients and has the potential to revolutionize tinnitus care as a whole. I look forward to working with Neuromod's leadership team to deliver the commercial strategy required to reach more clinicians and give millions of patients access to life-changing care." In addition to Joe Ghiz appointment as Chief Commercial Officer, Shannon Basham has joined as Neuromod's VP of Channel Development. Shannon has more than 20 years of experience in the hearing care industry, having most recently served as Senior Director of Audiology for Sonova Group in the United States of America. As Sonova's Senior Director of Audiology and Education, Shannon was the market-facing head of audiology for Phonak and Unitron wholesale businesses where she led the strategy and vision for the audiology and clinical education departments. Prior to her role as Senior Director of Audiology and Education, Shannon spent a decade as the Director of Clinical Training for Phonak. In this role, Shannon was responsible for content development, management, implementation and communication of training and education programs supporting all Phonak product lines. Additionally, Shannon collaborated with the marketing, clinical and sales departments on messaging that highlighted the features of product performance, consumer benefits and dispensing benefits, which supported the realisation of corporate sales objectives. Shannon joined Phonak from Insound Medical. As InSound's Clinical Training Manager, Shannon was responsible for the management of the national training team and educational content. Shannon collaborated with marketing, clinical, and sales leadership to commercialize and scale InSound's Lyric Hearing Aid which supported InSound's acquisition by Sonova. About Neuromod Devices Neuromod Devices is a global medical technology company with offices in Ireland and North America. The company specialises in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of tinnitus patients. Neuromod has completed extensive clinical trials that confirmed the safety and effectiveness of its non-invasive bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment device, Lenire. For more information about Neuromod visit . About Lenire® Lenire® is the first non-invasive bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment device. Bimodal neuromodulation stimulates nerves using two paired stimuli to drive significant relief from tinnitus. Lenire combines audio stimulation with stimulation to the surface of the tongue that is delivered through a proprietary device trademarked as Tonguetip®. An appropriately qualified healthcare professional, such as an ENT or audiologist, prescribes Lenire following a comprehensive audiological examination. Patients then complete treatment as advised from the comfort of their own home. Lenire is backed by the largest volume of clinical research for a tinnitus treatment device. This research has been validated in peer-reviewed and published analyses of tinnitus patients treated with Lenire at independent clinics. Lenire® has CE-mark certification and is the first and only bimodal neuromodulation to be awarded a De Novo Approval Grant from the US FDA. Lenire is available in the United States of America, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It is also a treatment option through the United States of America Veterans Affairs.







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