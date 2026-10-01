Bhumi Pednekar Misses Home While 'Living Her Best Life' In New York

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently enjoying her time in New York. She took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her memorable getaway through a series of pictures.

Sharing a photo dump from her trip on Instagram, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress said she has been“living her best life” in the city, while also admitting that she continues to miss home.“Living my best life, but always missing home:)," she wrote.

The actress also joked about the challenge of capturing an entire month of New York memories in just 20 pictures. Bhumi playfully asked Instagram to increase the number of pictures allowed in a carousel to 30.

“Also, how do I fit in a month of New York in 20 pictures. Too colossal a task. Instagram increase carousel pictures to 30 please. Ok bye,” Bhumi added.

Through the pictures, Bhumi offered glimpses of her time in New York, capturing moments from her trip. The photo gave a peek into how she has been spending her days in the city. The photos showed Bhumi Pednekar striking stylish poses against the beautiful views of New York.

The carousel also featured candid selfies of the actress as she explored the city and enjoyed leisurely strolls. She gave a glimpse into her culinary experiences as well, with pictures of sandwiches, coffee, and other food. Some photos also captured Bhumi posing with her friends, offering a glimpse of the fun moments they shared during the trip.

On the work front, Bhumi is set to appear as Belawadi Mallamma in the upcoming historical film“The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” which features Rishab Shetty in the lead.

Bhumi will portray the courageous warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma. Helmed and backed by Sandeep Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.