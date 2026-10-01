Green Peas: Eat This Fibre-Rich Food Daily To Prevent Constipation And Boost Gut Health

Green peas are actually a brilliant food choice. Just 100 grams of green peas contain only 78 calories. They pack a good amount of carbs, dietary fiber, Vitamin C, and protein. You will also find small amounts of fat, Vitamin A, and magnesium in them. Green peas have a low glycemic index. They are rich in protein and fiber. This combination slows down sugar absorption and stops sudden spikes in your blood glucose levels.

The high fiber in your diet prevents constipation and feeds the good bacteria in your gut. Green peas act as a great source of protein and fiber. They improve your overall digestive health. Plus, they help you manage your body weight and even support weight loss.

Green peas contain antioxidants like Vitamin C, along with magnesium and potassium. These nutrients help control your blood pressure and bring down harmful LDL cholesterol levels. The mix of protein and fiber makes you feel full quickly and reduces your hunger. This way, you stay full for a longer time while taking in fewer calories.

Green peas are rich in carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds protect your eyes from oxidative stress, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration. They also come loaded with Vitamins A, C, and K. These vitamins support your immune system, heal wounds faster, and help in proper bone mineralization.

Vitamin C is a key nutrient that boosts your body's immune power. Green peas have a high amount of Vitamin C. This keeps diseases away and keeps you healthy. However, you should not eat them in excess. Eating too many green peas might cause indigestion and gas problems.