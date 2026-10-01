Indian Worker Loses Leg In Ajman Road Crash, Wins Over Dh650,000 Compensation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Indian expat who lost a leg in a road accident in Ajman has received Dh655,341 in compensation following a lengthy legal battle in Dubai Courts.

Sudheer, who hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala, lost his left leg in an accident last year that left him unable to continue his job.

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The 38-year-old father of two has been working in the UAE for 15 years as a lift technician. He was employed as a supervisor at a company in Ajman when the accident occurred in May 2025.

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His lawyer, Advocate Shamsudeen Karunagappally, confirmed to Khaleej Times that the accident happened while Sudheer was travelling with other workers in a company vehicle to a worksite. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an elevated pedestrian walkway before colliding with an electric pole. Sudheer's left leg was severely crushed in the impact.

He was rushed to NMC Royal Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai, where doctors fought to save the limb. However, the severity of his injuries meant his left leg had to be amputated below the knee.

Legal battle

Following the accident, a compensation claim was filed against the insurance company before the Dubai Court through Advocate Shamsudeen, Senior Legal Consultant at Ayesha Aldhaheri Advocates, Dubai.

Citing the serious disability suffered by the previously healthy 38-year-old due to the accident, his inability to continue working and earn a living, the physical and psychological suffering he endured, and the financial and emotional difficulties that his wife and two children will face, the firm filed a claim of Dh1 million.

The Court of First Instance which first heard the case awarded Sudheer a sum of Dh400,000. Dissatisfied with the judgment, the lawyer appealed before a higher court, which increased the compensation amount to Dh600,000.

Recently, a total of Dh655,341, which included compensation and court costs, was received from the insurance company and transferred to Sudheer's bank account.

However, Advocate Shamsudeen confirmed that a further appeal had been filed before the Dubai Court of Cassation, seeking additional compensation on the grounds that the amount awarded remains insufficient.

He added that Sudheer has been undergoing continuous treatment since the time of the accident.“He had sustained injuries on his right leg as well during the accident,” he said.“Even now he is undergoing the treatment for this.”

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