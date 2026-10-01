Ministry Of Finance And Development Planning (MFDP) To Commence FY2027 Executive Budget Hearings Thursday

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The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) will officially begin the Executive Budget Hearings for Fiscal Year 2027 on Thursday, October 1, 2026, marking another critical phase in the Government of Liberia's national budget formulation process.

The hearings, coordinated through the National Budget Committee (NBC), will allow spending entities to present and justify their proposed programs, priorities, expenditure requirements, and planned activities for Fiscal Year 2027.

The process is in line with the statutory mandate requiring the MFDP to consult with spending entities on their programs, commitments, and budgetary priorities before the preparation and submission of the National Budget.

The opening session on Thursday will focus on the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Special Presidential Project Coordinating Committee (SPPCC), and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), bringing together key institutions responsible for managing Liberia's mineral and energy resources, coordinating priority presidential development projects, and overseeing public procurement and concessions.

During the hearings, participating institutions are expected to outline their proposed programs and activities, provide justification for their budgetary requests, and respond to questions concerning their priorities, implementation plans, and resource requirements.

The Executive Budget Hearings are scheduled to run through Friday, October 9, 2026, and will cover a broad range of sectors and spending entities across government

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance & Development Planning: Republic of Liberia.