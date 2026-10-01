Peace And Stability Serve Key Factors For Long-Term Dev't Of Armenia - Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Peace, stability, regional connectivity, trade, and mutually beneficial investments serve as key factors for Armenia's long-term economic growth, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Davit Ivanyan, said during a World Bank Group online event titled "Middle Corridor: Next Stage" today, Trend 's correspondent reports.

"Sustainable economic growth is best supported through strong regional integration, inclusive transport connectivity, and mutually beneficial partnerships among governments, development partners, the private sector, and international financial institutions," he said.

Ivanyan noted that Armenia is shaping a new paradigm for its development agenda, in which peace, stability, regional connectivity, trade, and mutually beneficial investments serve as key drivers of long-term economic growth, resilience, and prosperity.

The "Middle Corridor: Next Stage" regional forum took place in Tbilisi, bringing together representatives from governments, the private sector, international organizations, and other stakeholders from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

A panel discussion titled "What is needed to implement the next stage of the Middle Corridor?" was held as part of the forum. Participants included Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Tamar Ioseliani, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Ahmet Hamdi Atalay, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Davit Ivanyan, Head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Fariz Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Railway and Water Transport Committee at the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, Kasym Tlepov, and Coordinator for Blended Finance and Investment at the European Commission, Alice Bighinzoli.

The session was moderated by World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Rolande Pryce.