Orthopediatrics Sponsors The 10Th Pediatric Orthopedic Surgical Techniques Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone program with record attendance brought together 39 participants from 23 institutions across 22 cities and three countries

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it sponsored the 10th Pediatric Orthopedic Surgical Techniques (POST) Course, which brought together a record 39 participants from 23 institutions across 22 cities and three countries.

OrthoPediatrics' President & CEO, David Bailey, commented,“I want to thank the Armstrong Children's Orthopedic Alliance for their dedication to advancing pediatric orthopedic education worldwide. As the primary and Platinum Sponsor, OrthoPediatrics' support was instrumental in bringing the 10th POST Course to life and expanding access to high-quality, specialized education for the next generation of pediatric orthopedic surgeons. This investment reflects our broader commitment to strengthening the pediatric orthopedic community, advancing surgeon education and, ultimately, helping improve care for children with orthopedic conditions”

The POST Course is designed for senior residents, fellows and early-career surgeons. The program combines expert-led instruction, hands-on learning and opportunities to build meaningful connections within the pediatric orthopedic community. The 10th edition, held on September 18-19, 2026, in Memphis, Tennessee, continued a program that began through a collaboration with surgeons from Campbell Clinic and has grown into a comprehensive educational experience covering upper extremity trauma, hip and lower extremity trauma, sports medicine and spine.

The course was co-chaired by Nick Fletcher, MD, of Emory University and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Jaime Denning, MD, Director of the Division of Orthopedic Surgery at Cincinnati Children's. Faculty included Jason Anari, MD; Carter Clement, MD; Christina Hardesty, MD; Christine Ho, MD; Megan Johnson, MD; Derek Kelly, MD; Tom McPartland, MD; Jeffrey Nepple, MD; Reid Nichols, MD; and Yi-Meng“Beng” Yen, MD, PhD.

This year's course also debuted a new companion manual based on the Pediatric Orthopedic Manual written by Dave Bennett and Keith Baldwin. Championed by Dave Bailey and made possible with support from OrthoPediatrics, the manual added a meaningful new educational resource for participants and further strengthened the course experience.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 90 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .

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