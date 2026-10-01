Protein Engineering For Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Scheduled For February 2-3, 2027, Focusing On Advancing Therapeutic Development And Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course, Protein Engineering for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, organized by IPI Academy and taking place February 2-3, 2027, equipping biotechnology and pharmaceutical professionals with the skills to develop more valuable and better-featured proteins for a wide range of pharmaceutical applications.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Protein Engineering for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (Feb 2nd - Feb 3rd, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts

Course: Protein Engineering for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology

Date: February 2-3, 2027

Time: February 2nd 09:30 to February 3rd 17:00, GMT

Format: Online

Duration: 2 Days

Focus: Protein engineering techniques for therapeutic development and industrial pharmaceutical applications

Protein-based therapeutics have significantly advanced and created new paradigms in disease treatment, with half of the top ten selling drugs in 2023 classified as protein-based therapeutics. The course is built around the premise that protein engineering, a field perfected by nature over billions of years, can now be replicated and customised in the laboratory within weeks. Participants will apply the latest advancements in molecular biology, protein chemistry, enzymology, and structural chemistry to create practical solutions for the pharmaceutical sector. The significance of this training is underscored by the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, awarded for groundbreaking work in protein engineering, highlighting its growing importance and potential to revolutionise various industries. The course carries 12 CPD hours.



Why You Should Attend



Deepen your understanding of protein engineering techniques, including molecular biology, protein chemistry, enzymology, and structural chemistry.

Learn to develop more valuable and better-featured proteins, particularly enzymes, for pharmaceutical applications.

Gain insight into advancements recognised by the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry in protein engineering.

Build on a foundational understanding of biochemistry and molecular biology to deepen specialist knowledge in the field. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of professionals engaged in therapeutic development and industrial applications of protein engineering, supporting an understanding of how molecular biology, protein chemistry, enzymology, and structural chemistry inform practical solutions across the pharmaceutical sector.

Who Should Attend

This course is designed for professionals with a foundational understanding of biochemistry and molecular biology, including biotechnology professionals, regulatory affairs professionals, pharmaceutical development specialists, quality assurance and control officers, clinical researchers, process development engineers, and project managers.

With the course running February 2-3, 2027, biotechnology and pharmaceutical professionals seeking to deepen their protein engineering expertise have a defined window to plan their participation.

Featured Speaker

Sayed Goda; Biochemistry and drug discovery professor; BSc in Chemistry and MSc in organic chemistry from Cairo University, Egypt; PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Southampton, UK; MBA in technology management from the Open University, UK; spent fourteen years as a senior scientist and team leader at the Porton Down establishment in Salisbury, UK; held professor positions at Cairo University, Qatar University, and the Antidoping Laboratory in Qatar, where he established a protein engineering laboratory; secured over two million in research funding for cancer-targeting drug discovery projects; collaborator with Groningen University, Netherlands, resulting in four completed PhDs; regular reviewer for high-impact journals and guest editor for Cancers

To reserve a place on "Protein Engineering for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology," register your interest through Research and Markets at

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