Organic Remedies Launches Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's seventh annual campaign supports the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and Pink Hands of Hope

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies today launched its seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, a monthlong effort to raise funds and collect donations for the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and Pink Hands of Hope.

Throughout October, Organic Remedies will donate a portion of proceeds from select products to PBCC, make donation canisters available at Organic Remedies and Terra Pharm partner dispensaries, and collect items for Pink Hands of Hope.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition supports survivors and their families through education, advocacy and research grants. Pink Hands of Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free products and services to help women in Pennsylvania during breast cancer treatment.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families across Pennsylvania each year. We want to do our part to support women currently battling breast cancer and celebrate the heroic survivors who have won the fight,” said Mark Toigo, CEO, Organic Remedies.“Raising awareness of the need for continued research and affordable treatment options demonstrates our commitment to this worthy cause.”

Certified medical marijuana patients can support the campaign by making cash donations in store, purchasing select products that benefit PBCC, or donating gently used clothing, jewelry, purses and scarves for Pink Hands of Hope.

“We exist to help the 14,000 women in Pennsylvania who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, to support the families of the 2,200 women who will lose that battle and to serve as a resource for the hundreds of thousands more women currently living with the disease. Our mission is to find a cure for breast cancer now, so our daughters don't have to,” said Brittani Potts, community outreach coordinator, Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.“We are delighted to work with Organic Remedies again this year to raise funds to help breast cancer survivors and their families. Thank you, Organic Remedies.”

Collection boxes for Pink Hands of Hope will be available Friday, Oct. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at outdoor pop-up tables at all Organic Remedies dispensaries. The nonprofit operates a thrift store in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and works with PBCC to provide wigs, caps, clothing, shawls, knitted knockers, port pillows and other items at no cost.

Cancer is one of 24 qualifying conditions approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for medical marijuana therapy. Many women undergoing breast cancer treatment are finding relief through products available at Organic Remedies. For more information on medical marijuana therapies for those battling breast cancer, expert pharmacists are always available for free consultations at Organic Remedies dispensaries.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies is Pennsylvania's first employee-owned medical marijuana organization. Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Bethel Park, Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh (Ross Township), and York, PA. For more information, visit

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Director, Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

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