Commercial Proposal Writing And Bid Management Scheduled For February 1-2, 2027, Focusing On Building Commercially Strong, Legally Robust Proposals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets has opened registration for the live online course, Commercial Proposal Writing and Bid Management, organised by IPI Academy and taking place February 1-2, 2027, equipping commercial and contracts professionals with the skills to craft compelling proposals that serve as both legal and sales documents.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Proposal Writing and Bid Management (Feb 1st - Feb 2nd, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts

Course: Commercial Proposal Writing and Bid Management

Date: February 1-2, 2027

Time: February 1st 09:30 to February 2nd 16:30, GMT

Format: Online

Duration: 2 Days

Focus: Legal positioning, scope definition, pricing risk, and value articulation in commercial proposal writing

In today's highly competitive and regulated procurement environment, getting the proposal right is about more than just responding to a brief, it's about creating a clear, commercially strong and legally robust offer that meets customer needs, manages business risks, and showcases why an offering is the preferred option. This practical and intensive course explores every critical element that strengthens proposals and increases win rates, from understanding legal positioning in the bidding process to confidently defining scope, pricing risk, and articulating value. Participants also learn how to align proposals with a customer's decision-making criteria, showcase an organisation's unique offering, and manage the entire bid lifecycle with structure, compliance, and clarity. Whether dealing with RFPs, RFQs, or ITTs, the course is designed to help build persuasive proposals that meet customer needs while protecting exposure to potential risks. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Why You Should Attend



Understand legal positioning in the bidding process and how it shapes proposal structure and content.

Learn to confidently define scope, price risk, and articulate value within a commercial proposal.

Align proposals with customer decision-making criteria to showcase your organisation's unique offering.

Manage the entire bid lifecycle with structure, compliance, and clarity across RFPs, RFQs, and ITTs. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of commercial, contracts, and bid management professionals who draft, negotiate, or review proposals, supporting an understanding of how legal, commercial, and risk considerations combine to produce proposals that are both persuasive and defensible.

Who Should Attend

This course is designed for all professionals involved in drafting, negotiating, or reviewing proposals, including commercial managers, contracts managers, contract negotiation specialists, proposal and bid managers, project managers, business development managers, strategic account managers, procurement managers, and operations managers.

With the course running February 1-2, 2027, commercial and contracts professionals responsible for proposal writing and bid management have a defined window to plan their participation.

Featured Speaker

Catherine Hurst BSc(Hons), CIMDip, PgDL. Independent consultant in the contract and commercial fields; formerly a Commercial Manager at BAe Systems, with prior contract/commercial roles at GEC and Siemens; extensive experience in bid management, contract drafting and negotiation, contract and subcontract management, and commercial risk management across UK and overseas customers and suppliers in the private and public sectors; lectures on the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) diploma, levels 4, 5 and 6, at Chichester College; member of CIPS; holds a degree in Management Studies and a Chartered Institute of Marketing diploma; achieved a distinction in her Common Professional Examination (CPE)/Postgraduate Diploma in Law, winning the prize for highest-achieving student in the contract law module; has trained organisations including Network Rail, Balfour Beatty, Siemens, Thales, CISCO, BT, Bristol Myers-Squibb, and the Metropolitan Police

To reserve a place on "Commercial Proposal Writing and Bid Management," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:

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