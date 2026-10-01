Dubai Born Lavishcars Goes International Led By Founder Bilawal Merani

Merani's appearance comes as LavishCars moves from a traditional rental model toward a marketplace in which private vehicle owners can list their cars for customers to rent. The company currently operates across the UAE and Houston, TX, offering luxury and exotic vehicles through daily, weekly, and monthly rentals, alongside chauffeur services and vehicle delivery.









(Bilawal Merani, Founder of LavishCars)

“We are a marketplace where people can list their cars and other people can rent them,” Merani explains.“The idea is to build a customer-to-customer model where LavishCars can create the infrastructure that connects the supply with people looking for these vehicles.”

The shift changes the capital requirements of the business as well as its potential operating model. LavishCars' existing platform already supports bookings across two countries, while its website positions Houston as the starting point for further expansion across the United States. The company's marketplace transition is intended to create another channel through which vehicle owners can generate income from cars that would otherwise remain unused.

The AED 1 million funding request is intended to support that transition, with the company seeking capital to develop the marketplace infrastructure and establish the operating capabilities required to support a larger network of vehicle suppliers and renters.

Merani's pitch also arrives at a point when LavishCars is moving from the identity of a Dubai-founded rental business toward that of a cross-border mobility platform. The company launched in Dubai in 2024 with a single vehicle and has since established operations in Houston. Its current UAE operation serves Dubai and the wider emirates, while the US business is headquartered in Houston.

According to Merani, the Falcons of Majlis' appearance offers a platform to put that evolution directly in front of UAE investors.“This gives us a good platform in the UAE market because it is a very big show,” he says. His participation is personal, with the founder expected to present the business and its investment requirements directly to the show's investors.

LavishCars has built its rental proposition around transparent pricing, vehicle delivery and direct customer support. The company states that its cars are delivered to airports, hotels and other locations, with operations currently spanning the UAE and Houston. Its website also identifies Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and New York among its planned US expansion markets.

The marketplace model introduces a different growth path. Private owners can supply vehicles alongside LavishCars' own inventory, while the company manages the customer-facing rental process. Merani's pitch therefore comes at a stage where the business is working to turn an established rental operation into infrastructure capable of supporting a broader supply network.

The filming of Merani's appearance is scheduled to begin shortly, with the episode expected to be released afterward. His pitch will place LavishCars' next stage of development within a UAE investment format designed to connect operating businesses with potential capital and strategic relationships.

Merani remarks,“We have built LavishCars from the ground up, and now we are focused on creating a model that can scale across markets. This next phase is about giving more people access to luxury mobility while creating a stronger platform for the owners who supply those vehicles.”

Contact details:

Bilawal Merani

...

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at