925SilverJewelry Begins 1,600+ SKU Holiday Restock Ahead of Black Friday

Thailand-based manufacturer is restocking popular earrings, rings and necklaces while preparing a new filigree collection, volume pricing and currency options.

SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 925SilverJewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has begun restocking more than 1,600 earring, ring, and necklace SKUs as wholesale buyers prepare inventory for the 2026 holiday season and Black Friday.The restock focuses on designs that have been unavailable or requested by customers, with products returning to the company's wholesale catalog as production is completed. The phased approach allows buyers to order newly available inventory without waiting for the entire restock program to be completed.“A major focus this season is getting requested designs back into stock early enough for buyers to prepare for holiday demand,” said Kaushali Herath, Head of Sales for the wholesale division.“Customers who subscribe to restock alerts will receive an email when a design becomes available, and our sales team can also assist buyers looking for specific pieces.”The company is also preparing to release a new collection of matching sterling silver filigree necklaces and stud earrings by the end of October. The collection will feature openwork floral and geometric designs in plain silver and stone-set options.The timing places the new collection and returning inventory ahead of the company's annual Black Friday sale, providing wholesale buyers with additional options as they prepare seasonal product selections.The production schedule follows the completion of Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) verification at the company's Samut Prakan manufacturing facility in September 2026. The verification adds to the third-party assessments supporting the factory's manufacturing and sourcing practices.925SilverJewelry is also introducing a new tier to its wholesale volume discount program. Orders above $6,000 will qualify for a 25% sitewide discount along with free worldwide shipping.The additional tier was introduced as more wholesale orders began exceeding the company's previous highest discount level, giving larger buyers another pricing level for multi-SKU purchases.Additional currency options are also being added to the wholesale website. EUR and AUD pricing will be available alongside U.S. dollar pricing, helping international buyers review individual product prices and larger order totals without repeatedly converting currencies during the ordering process.The restock, new filigree collection, additional volume discount tier, and expanded currency options are being introduced as Phoenix Manufacturing enters one of its busiest production periods of the year ahead of Black Friday and the year-end retail season.About 925SilverJewelry925SilverJewelry is the wholesale jewelry department of Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based manufacturing company that deals in sterling silver jewelry to retailers and businesses worldwide. It manufactures earrings, rings, necklaces, pendants, and other sterling silver jewelry at its manufacturing factory in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

Kaushali Herath, Head of Sales

Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

21028522 ext.

kaushali@925silverjewelry

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925SilverJewelry Begins 1,600+ SKU Holiday Restock Ahead of Black Friday News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 01, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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