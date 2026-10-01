Teacher Retention Requires A Broader Lens: One Size Does Not Fit All

Rivers believes broadening the lens also means moving beyond the question,“Why are teachers leaving?”

Teacher Retention Academy Encourages Schools and Districts to Look Beyond Universal Solutions

- Dr. Mary RiversVICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to teacher retention, what works in one school may not work in another. Dr. Mary Rivers, retired educator and founder of Teacher Retention Academy, believes educational leaders need to broaden the lens through which they view teacher retention and move away from a one-size-fits-all approach.Schools are different. Districts are different. Communities are different. And the teachers working within them have different experiences, challenges, and reasons for staying-or considering leaving.That means effective teacher retention cannot always be reduced to a single program, incentive, or strategy.“Teacher retention is a complex issue, and we have to be willing to look at the unique circumstances within each school and district,” Rivers said.“A strategy that makes a meaningful difference for teachers in one school may have very little impact in another.”A school struggling with teacher workload may require a different retention approach from one where teachers feel disconnected from leadership. One district may need to strengthen support for new teachers, while another may need to examine school culture, communication, recognition, professional growth, or opportunities for teacher voice.Even schools within the same district may face very different retention challenges.That is why Rivers believes leaders should begin with questions rather than solutions.What are teachers experiencing in this school? What is making their work more difficult? What is helping them stay? Where are we losing good teachers-and why?Teacher Retention Academy helps educational leaders examine teacher retention through a broader lens. Instead of starting with a predetermined solution, the Academy encourages leaders to understand their local context, listen to their teachers, identify patterns, and develop strategies that address the specific conditions influencing retention.“Sometimes we are so eager to implement a solution that we have not spent enough time identifying the problem,” Rivers said.“Teacher retention begins with understanding what is actually happening in your own organization.”This approach also recognizes that retention is influenced by multiple factors. Leadership, school culture, workload, relationships, professional support, recognition, teacher voice, belonging, and working conditions can interact differently from one setting to another.Teacher Retention Academy provides professional learning, consultation, resources, and practical strategies to help leaders identify their unique retention challenges and build responses appropriate for their schools and districts.Rivers believes broadening the lens also means moving beyond the question,“Why are teachers leaving?”Schools should also be asking,“Why are our teachers staying?”Understanding what is working can be just as important as identifying what needs to change. The practices, relationships, and conditions that encourage teachers to remain can provide leaders with valuable insight into what should be protected, strengthened, and expanded.“There is no single teacher-retention formula,” Rivers said.“The goal is to understand your teachers, your schools, and your circumstances well enough to know where meaningful change can begin.”For Teacher Retention Academy, that is an essential part of moving education From Hiring Teachers to Keeping Teachers.About Teacher Retention AcademyFounded by retired educator Dr. Mary Rivers, Teacher Retention Academy helps school and district leaders better understand the factors influencing teacher retention within their own organizations and develop practical strategies for creating environments where teachers are supported, valued, and able to thrive.Teacher Retention AcademyFrom Hiring Teachers to Keeping TeachersFor more information, visit teacherretentionacademy.

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Teacher Retention Requires a Broader Lens: One Size Does Not Fit All News Provided By Teacher Retention Academy October 01, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, U.S. Politics



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