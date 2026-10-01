Stellar Innovations Introduces CLARAA: Deterministic Loan Intelligence Built To Automate, Accelerate And Authenticate

CLARAA. Clarity Engineered.

- Steven Greenfield, CMB, SVP Mortgage Solutions at Stellar InnovationsMAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar Innovations today introduced CLARAA, its deterministic loan intelligence workflow platform. CLARAA is built on Stellar's proprietary UniDex engine. It classifies, extracts, and rule-checks any mortgage document package, producing immutable, audit-ready results.CLARAA addresses the full loan lifecycle. It is as comfortable at loan registration and initial data extraction as it is running its QC rules engine alongside a lender's own overlays and risk profile. CLARAA follows the discipline of the three A's.Automate. CLARAA automates manual processes across origination, underwriting, closing, due diligence and servicing. It classifies documents, extracts critical data, and checks it against configurable rules.Accelerate. By removing manual steps, CLARAA speeds up review turn times. Its deterministic design means the same loan package produces the same result every time, so teams can move quickly without second-guessing the output.Authenticate. CLARAA authenticates the documents underwriters base their decisions on. Its document manipulation assessments show whether a document has been edited, and every finding is recorded in an immutable, audit-ready form.“Lenders shouldn't have to bend their processes to fit their technology,” said Steven Greenfield, CMB, SVP Mortgage Solutions at Stellar Innovations.“CLARAA automates the manual work, accelerates review turn times, and authenticates the documents underwriters rely on. And it's configured to the lender's requirements, not the other way around. That's what we mean by clarity, engineered.”Lenders can apply their own overlays, rules, and risk tolerances, and CLARAA works the way they do. CLARAA is fulfillment workflow technology with risk and compliance built in, and Stellar builds tools that let users stay within the CLARAA environment while keeping the platform adaptable:Integrated QC Rules Engine: runs pre-funding, post-funding and servicing QC audits against the lender's own rules and overlays.Document Fraud Tool: identifies whether a document has been manipulated and assigns a risk rating.Income Calculator: completes income calculations within the platform, with every input and result documented.Appraisal Rules Engine: checks appraisal quality against industry requirements.A Data Solutions Marketplace also provides title, tax, flood and AVM data on demand. CLARAA integrates with loan origination systems (LOS) and delivers data in MISMO ILAD format, so results flow straight into the systems lenders already use.To learn more or request a demo, visit .About Stellar InnovationsStellar Innovations has spent more than ten years helping lenders, servicers, title agencies, settlement providers, investors, and real estate professionals balance operational efficiency with accuracy, compliance, and scalability. By combining deep domain expertise with advanced technology, Stellar modernizes critical workflows across the mortgage, title, and real estate lifecycle. Stellar Innovations: Where Technology Meets Expertise. Learn more at .

Kelly Sargent

Stellar Innovations

+1 703-347-1117

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Stellar Innovations Introduces CLARAA: Deterministic Loan Intelligence Built to Automate, Accelerate and Authenticate News Provided By Stellar Innovative Solutions Corp. October 01, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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