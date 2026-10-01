Digiflight Names Melody Berry To Lead Cybersecurity And Compliance Readiness Engagements

DigiFlight Names Melody Berry To Lead Cybersecurity and Compliance Readiness

Cybersecurity Veteran to Drive CMMC, C3PAO Audit Support, and Cybersecurity Initiatives

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DigiFlight, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace, cybersecurity, engineering, and training solutions for government and commercial organizations, today announced that industry veteran Melody Berry has joined the company as manager of cybersecurity and compliance. She will support the cybersecurity, assessment, and compliance programs of DigiFlight and its affiliated cybersecurity company, Camelot Secure, helping manage requirements across multiple industry frameworks, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards, and Department of Defense contract requirements.In addition, Berry will lead Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness engagements for DigiFlight and Camelot Secure customers, providing CMMC third-party assessment organization (C3PAO) audit support and conducting mock assessments to help organizations prepare for CMMC self-attestation and third-party assessments.“CMMC and cybersecurity compliance have become increasingly important requirements for organizations supporting the Department of Defense, and our customers need experienced professionals who understand both the technical requirements and the realities of preparing for an assessment,” said Stan Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight and Camelot Secure.“Melody brings extensive hands-on experience in cybersecurity program management, CMMC assessments and federal compliance. Her ability to translate complex requirements into practical steps customers can take to improve security and reduce risk makes her an important addition to the DigiFlight and Camelot Secure teams.”Berry brings vast experience implementing, managing, and evaluating enterprise cybersecurity and technology programs, with a particular focus on reducing vulnerabilities, managing risk, and helping organizations comply with federal and industry cybersecurity frameworks.Prior to joining DigiFlight and Camelot Secure, Berry served as a lead CMMC assessor with CyberRx, a CMMC C3PAO, where she managed and conducted CMMC 2.0 mock and Level 2 assessments, coordinated assessment activities with customers, managed service providers and assessment teams, and prepared assessment documentation for submission to the Department of Defense.Her previous cybersecurity leadership experience includes serving as deputy chief information security officer for Alion Science & Technology, where she helped manage cybersecurity strategy, risk management, security operations, and federal regulatory compliance for a $1 billion federal contractor. She also served as an enterprise division IT security officer at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and as a senior cybersecurity consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, supporting government organizations including NIST, the Department of State, the Defense Information Systems Agency, the National Security Agency, the Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service.“DigiFlight has a strong understanding of the cybersecurity and compliance challenges facing organizations supporting the defense industrial base,” Berry said.“I'm excited to work directly with customers to make CMMC readiness more manageable, strengthen their cybersecurity programs, and help them move into assessments with greater confidence. I also look forward to supporting the broader DigiFlight and Camelot Secure security and compliance programs.”Berry holds Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Project Management Professional (PMP), CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) and CMMC Certified Assessor (CCA) credentials and has achieved lead CCA status. She earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity from the University of Maryland University College, now the University of Maryland Global Campus.About DigiFlight, Inc.Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with operations in Huntsville, Alabama, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial customers. The company specializes in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. DigiFlight leverages innovative technologies and proven methodologies to deliver advanced solutions that improve mission performance, operational readiness, and business outcomes. For more information, please visit digiflight.###

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DigiFlight Names Melody Berry To Lead Cybersecurity and Compliance Readiness Engagements News Provided By Bridgeview Marketing October 01, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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